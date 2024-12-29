+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Allianz Stadium
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Juventus vs Fiorentina Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Locked on the same points in the Serie A table, Juventus and Fiorentina face off in Turin on Sunday, both vying to stay within striking distance of the Scudetto race.

While Juve could extend their unbeaten league run to 18 matches, they remain outside Italy's top four. Meanwhile, the Viola—who hold a game in hand over their long-standing rivals—are enduring a dip in form, failing to win in their last three outings across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Serie A game will be available to watch and stream live online on Paramount+ (sign up for a free-trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Fiorentina kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Fiorentina will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT on Sunday, December 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus vs Fiorentina Probable lineups

JuventusHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFIO
29
M. Di Gregorio
4
F. Gatti
37
N. Savona
27
A. Cambiaso
15
P. Kalulu
7
C. Conceicao
5
M. Locatelli
10
K. Yildiz
19
K. Thuram-Ulien
8
T. Koopmeiners
9
D. Vlahovic
43
D. De Gea
15
P. Comuzzo
2
Dodo
6
L. Ranieri
21
R. Gosens
32
D. Cataldi
23
A. Colpani
29
Y. Adli
7
R. Sottil
10
A. Gudmundsson
20
M. Kean

4-2-3-1

FIOAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Thiago Motta

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Raffaele Palladino

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Juventus team news

The Bianconeri's injury woes continue to pile up as 2024 nears its end. Arkadiusz Milik, Bremer, Juan Cabal, Timothy Weah, Jonas Rouhi, and Douglas Luiz are all unavailable for selection.

Manager Thiago Motta may stick with a largely unchanged lineup this weekend, though Andrea Cambiaso could come in to replace makeshift left-back Weston McKennie.

Leading Juventus' attack, Dusan Vlahovic—who netted 44 goals in 98 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina—has yet to score against his former club in four attempts.

Fiorentina team news

After an extensive search for Vlahovic's successor, Fiorentina turned to Moise Kean, signing him from Juve over the summer. The Italian striker has rediscovered his form, reaching double digits in league goals for only the second time in his career—the first was during his stint with Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020-21 season.

Kean is set to lead Viola's attack on his return to Turin, with potential support from two of Lucas Beltran, Riccardo Sottil, Albert Gudmundsson, and Andrea Colpani.

At right-back, Michael Kayode stepped in for the suspended Dodo last weekend, but the latter is expected to reclaim his spot for Sunday's clash.

Form

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FIO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

JUV

Last 5 matches

FIO

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

4

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

