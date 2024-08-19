How to watch today's Juventus vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monday marks a historic occasion for Serie A newcomers Como as they travel to Turin to face Juventus in their first top-flight match in 21 years.

Juventus, having been out of the Scudetto race for four years, underwent significant changes at the end of last season. Massimiliano Allegri's second term at the Allianz Stadium ended rather abruptly. Despite guiding the Bianconeri to a third-place finish, the six-time Serie A champion left the club under less-than-ideal circumstances. Thiago Motta, who unexpectedly led Bologna to Champions League qualification last season, has been brought in to address the gap left behind.

Como triumphed in Serie B last season, accumulating 73 points and finishing as runners-up to Parma. However, their 2024/25 season began sluggishly. After a 1-1 draw in regular time, they were edged out by second-tier Sampdoria in penalties during last weekend's Coppa Italia round two.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Como kick-off time

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Allianz Stadium

It will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT on Monday, August 19, in the United States (US).

How to watch Juventus vs Como online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A match between Juventus and Como will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Thiago Motta has been decisive in overhauling Juventus' roster. Federico Chiesa has been sidelined and is not participating in first-team sessions, while goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has been let go, and forward Moise Kean has moved to Fiorentina.

As always Dusan Vlahovic, who scored 16 Serie A goals last season, should lead the line for Juventus, with Kenan Yildiz providing support. Gleison Bremer is expected to feature in defence while Douglas Luiz could be set for his debut.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Danilo, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso; Thuram; Weah, Locatelli, Luiz, Yildiz; Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Perin, Di Gregorio, Pinsoglio, Gori Defenders: Danilo, Bremer, Gatti, Djaló, Rugani, Cabal, González, Rouhi, Savona Midfielders: Luiz, Kostić, Locatelli, McKennie, Fagioli, Thuram, Cambiaso, Miretti, De Sciglio, Caviglia Forwards: Vlahović, Milik, Yıldız, Weah

Como team news

In terms of new signings, Como have been particularly active in the Italian transfer market. The addition of former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane stands out as the most notable acquisition for the Lariani since the turn of the century, albeit he will be unavailable here due to a knee issue. The Frenchman isn't the only standout player added to Cesc Fabregas' team.

Pepe Reina, another summer acquisition, is expected to take the goalkeeping spot. Alessio Iovine was dismissed in the match against Sampdoria and will now face a suspension. Tommaso Cassandro may be called upon to join the defensive lineup for the visitors.

Como possible XI: Reina; Cassandro, Goldaniga, Dossena, Moreno; Braunoder, Mazzitelli; Strefezza, Cutrone, Da Cunha; Belotti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Reina, Audero, Vigorito, Bolchini Defenders: Varane, Moreno, Dossena, Sala, Goldaniga, Cassandro, Barba Midfielders: Elaibi, Fadera, Razi, Braunoder, Cunha, Mazzitelli, Baselli, Abildgaard, Kováčik, Lhassine Kone, Kerrigan, Engelhardt, Ballet, Chajia, Iovine Forwards: Belotti, Cutrone, Strefezza, Verdi, Cerri, Gabrielloni

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/02/03 Como 1-3 Juventus Serie A 06/10/02 Juventus 1-1 Como Serie A

