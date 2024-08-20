This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Junior vs Colo-Colo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Junior FC and Colo Colo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Junior will take on Colo Colo in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round-of-16 at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.

Colo Colo picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg in front of their home crowd, thanks to a goal by Vicente Pizarro. Having won four out of their last five games, the visitors will be confident of wrapping up the deal to progress to the next round.

It will be an uphill task for Junior but they will be hoping they can give their fans something to cheer for.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Junior vs Colo Colo kick-off time

Date:August 20, 2024
Kick-off time:8.30 pm ET
Venue:Metropolitano Stadium

The match will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Junior FC vs Colo Colo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Junior team news

Carlos Bacca and Luis Gonzalez scored in Junior's last match and will be hoping they can get on the scoresheet once again.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team.

Junior predicted XI: Mele; Herrera, Olivera, Pena, Fuentes; Moreno, Quintero; Castrillon, Hinojosa, Chara; Bacca.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martínez, Acosta, Mele, Araujo
Defenders:Mena, Herrera, Pérez, Fuentes, Olivera, Lerma, Cantillo, Navia, Peña
Midfielders:Moreno, Berrío, Vélez, Quintero, Cantillo, Colorado, Zalazar, Hinojosa, Berdugo
Forwards:Chará, González, Pérez, Caicedo, Rodríguez, Bacca, Castrillón, Enamorado

Colo Colo team news

As they approach this crucial game, Colo-Colo are expected to be without Alan Saldivia, who is recovering from a meniscus tear sustained earlier this month.

Cesar Fuentes is sidelined long-term with a cruciate ligament injury.

Colo Colo predicted XI: Cortes; Isla, Amor, Falcon, Wiemberg; Palacios, Pavez, Pizarro; Paiva; Correa, Cepeda.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cortés, Villanueva, de Paul, Carabalí
Defenders:Rojas, Gutiérrez, Gutiérrez, Zavala, Amor, Opazo, Riquelme, Wiemberg, Isla, González, Falcón, Villagra
Midfielders:Gil, Palacios, Pavez, Castellani, Vidal, Soto, Pizarro, Portilla, Pinto, Rivera, Plaza
Forwards:Correa, Bolados, Oroz, Hernández, Moya, Paiva, Cepeda

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
14/08/24Colo Colo 1 - 0 JuniorCopa Libertadores
28/04/94Colo Colo 2 - 2 JuniorCopa Libertadores
21/04/94Junior 1 - 1 Colo ColoCopa Libertadores

Useful links

