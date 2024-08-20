How to watch today's Junior vs Colo-Colo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Junior will take on Colo Colo in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round-of-16 at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.
Colo Colo picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg in front of their home crowd, thanks to a goal by Vicente Pizarro. Having won four out of their last five games, the visitors will be confident of wrapping up the deal to progress to the next round.
It will be an uphill task for Junior but they will be hoping they can give their fans something to cheer for.
Junior vs Colo Colo kick-off time
|Date:
|August 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Metropolitano Stadium
The match will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Junior FC vs Colo Colo online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Junior team news
Carlos Bacca and Luis Gonzalez scored in Junior's last match and will be hoping they can get on the scoresheet once again.
There are no fresh injury concerns for the team.
Junior predicted XI: Mele; Herrera, Olivera, Pena, Fuentes; Moreno, Quintero; Castrillon, Hinojosa, Chara; Bacca.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martínez, Acosta, Mele, Araujo
|Defenders:
|Mena, Herrera, Pérez, Fuentes, Olivera, Lerma, Cantillo, Navia, Peña
|Midfielders:
|Moreno, Berrío, Vélez, Quintero, Cantillo, Colorado, Zalazar, Hinojosa, Berdugo
|Forwards:
|Chará, González, Pérez, Caicedo, Rodríguez, Bacca, Castrillón, Enamorado
Colo Colo team news
As they approach this crucial game, Colo-Colo are expected to be without Alan Saldivia, who is recovering from a meniscus tear sustained earlier this month.
Cesar Fuentes is sidelined long-term with a cruciate ligament injury.
Colo Colo predicted XI: Cortes; Isla, Amor, Falcon, Wiemberg; Palacios, Pavez, Pizarro; Paiva; Correa, Cepeda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cortés, Villanueva, de Paul, Carabalí
|Defenders:
|Rojas, Gutiérrez, Gutiérrez, Zavala, Amor, Opazo, Riquelme, Wiemberg, Isla, González, Falcón, Villagra
|Midfielders:
|Gil, Palacios, Pavez, Castellani, Vidal, Soto, Pizarro, Portilla, Pinto, Rivera, Plaza
|Forwards:
|Correa, Bolados, Oroz, Hernández, Moya, Paiva, Cepeda
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|14/08/24
|Colo Colo 1 - 0 Junior
|Copa Libertadores
|28/04/94
|Colo Colo 2 - 2 Junior
|Copa Libertadores
|21/04/94
|Junior 1 - 1 Colo Colo
|Copa Libertadores