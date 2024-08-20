How to watch today's Junior vs Colo-Colo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Junior FC and Colo Colo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Junior will take on Colo Colo in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round-of-16 at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.

Colo Colo picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg in front of their home crowd, thanks to a goal by Vicente Pizarro. Having won four out of their last five games, the visitors will be confident of wrapping up the deal to progress to the next round.

It will be an uphill task for Junior but they will be hoping they can give their fans something to cheer for.

Junior vs Colo Colo kick-off time

Date: August 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Metropolitano Stadium

The match will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Junior FC vs Colo Colo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Junior team news

Carlos Bacca and Luis Gonzalez scored in Junior's last match and will be hoping they can get on the scoresheet once again.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team.

Junior predicted XI: Mele; Herrera, Olivera, Pena, Fuentes; Moreno, Quintero; Castrillon, Hinojosa, Chara; Bacca.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martínez, Acosta, Mele, Araujo Defenders: Mena, Herrera, Pérez, Fuentes, Olivera, Lerma, Cantillo, Navia, Peña Midfielders: Moreno, Berrío, Vélez, Quintero, Cantillo, Colorado, Zalazar, Hinojosa, Berdugo Forwards: Chará, González, Pérez, Caicedo, Rodríguez, Bacca, Castrillón, Enamorado

Colo Colo team news

As they approach this crucial game, Colo-Colo are expected to be without Alan Saldivia, who is recovering from a meniscus tear sustained earlier this month.

Cesar Fuentes is sidelined long-term with a cruciate ligament injury.

Colo Colo predicted XI: Cortes; Isla, Amor, Falcon, Wiemberg; Palacios, Pavez, Pizarro; Paiva; Correa, Cepeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cortés, Villanueva, de Paul, Carabalí Defenders: Rojas, Gutiérrez, Gutiérrez, Zavala, Amor, Opazo, Riquelme, Wiemberg, Isla, González, Falcón, Villagra Midfielders: Gil, Palacios, Pavez, Castellani, Vidal, Soto, Pizarro, Portilla, Pinto, Rivera, Plaza Forwards: Correa, Bolados, Oroz, Hernández, Moya, Paiva, Cepeda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/08/24 Colo Colo 1 - 0 Junior Copa Libertadores 28/04/94 Colo Colo 2 - 2 Junior Copa Libertadores 21/04/94 Junior 1 - 1 Colo Colo Copa Libertadores

