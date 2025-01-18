How to watch today's Juarez vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juarez will take on Cruz Azul in their second fixture of the Liga MX Clausura at the Benito Juarez Stadium on Saturday.

Both these teams registered draws in their opening game of the new season. Juarez were held to a 1-1 draw by Mazatlan whereas Cruz Azul played out a 1-1 draw against Atlas.

Juarez will need to be at their very best to take points off Cruz Azul who topped the Apertura standings last time around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Sling, FS1 and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Juarez vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Benito Juarez

The match will be played at the Benito Juarez Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

FC Juarez team news

Dieter Villalpando scored the only goal of the game in Juarez's opener and will be looking forward to getting on the team sheet once again.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Juarez ahead of their second game of the Clausura campaign.

Cruz Azul team news

Veteran forward Ángel Sepúlveda scored his 20th goal in all competitions for Cruz Azul when he scored from the spot in the first game of the Clausura season.

He remains the player to watch out for and is a guaranteed name in the squad list that has no fresh injured absentees.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links