How to watch today's Juarez vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Juarez will take on Cruz Azul in their second fixture of the Liga MX Clausura at the Benito Juarez Stadium on Saturday.
Both these teams registered draws in their opening game of the new season. Juarez were held to a 1-1 draw by Mazatlan whereas Cruz Azul played out a 1-1 draw against Atlas.
Juarez will need to be at their very best to take points off Cruz Azul who topped the Apertura standings last time around.
FC Juarez vs Cruz Azul kick-off time
The match will be played at the Benito Juarez Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
FC Juarez team news
Dieter Villalpando scored the only goal of the game in Juarez's opener and will be looking forward to getting on the team sheet once again.
There are no fresh injury concerns for Juarez ahead of their second game of the Clausura campaign.
Cruz Azul team news
Veteran forward Ángel Sepúlveda scored his 20th goal in all competitions for Cruz Azul when he scored from the spot in the first game of the Clausura season.
He remains the player to watch out for and is a guaranteed name in the squad list that has no fresh injured absentees.