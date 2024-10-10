How to watch today's Israel vs France Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Israel and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Playing on neutral ground at Budapest's Bozsik Arena, Israel and France continue their UEFA Nations League campaigns in League A Group 2 this Thursday evening.

Didier Deschamps's side has managed to gather three points from their first two fixtures last month, while their 'hosts' find themselves at the bottom of the group after back-to-back losses in September. Les Bleus are strong favourites to claim a second victory, having bounced back from a 3-1 opening defeat to Italy with a solid 2-0 win over Belgium in Lyon.

In Israel's first game against Belgium, they held level until halftime but ultimately fell 3-1, followed by a narrow 2-1 loss to Italy on September 9.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Israel vs France online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Israel and France will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Israel vs France kick-off time

Date: Thursday, Oct 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Bozsik Stadion

The UEFA Nations League match between Israel and France will be played at Bozsik Stadion in Budapest, Hungary.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT on Thursday, October 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Israel team news

Israel has seen a few key players sidelined due to injury since their squad announcement. Eli Dasa, the team captain, and young forward Dor Turgeman—a standout from the Under-19 team that reached the Euro 2022 final—have both been forced to withdraw.

Additionally, there’s been uncertainty around Tottenham Hotspur forward Manor Solomon, currently on loan at Leeds United, as he was initially called up despite missing Leeds' last four matches with a hamstring injury. However, Solomon appears to have opted to stay in England to continue his recovery, opening up a starting opportunity for Red Bull Salzburg talent Oscar Gloukh, who could replace him up front.

Gloukh is expected to make the starting lineup for Israel on Thursday after a brief second-half showing in their last outing. Solomon is anticipated to start in the attack, while Daz Schlomo should reinforce the defense.

Israel possible XI: Gerafi; Feingold, Nachimas, Shlomo, Leidner; Abu Fani, Kanichowsky; Abada, Peretz, Gloukh; Baribo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaiuf, Gerafi, Niron Defenders: Dasa, Revivo, Shlomo, Feingold, Gropper, Nachmias Midfielders: Gloukh, Abada, Khalaili, Gandelman, Abu Fani, Lavi, Peretz, Kanikovski, Safuri, Jehezkel, Biton, Jaber, Azoulay Forwards: Solomon, Baribo, Turgeman, David

France team news

Though back in action after a recent muscle issue, Kylian Mbappe was left out of Didier Deschamps' squad for October to ensure a full recovery. Both he and the now-retired Antoine Griezmann had started on the bench during the victory over Belgium anyway.

In his place, Real Madrid's rising star Bradley Barcola—seen as PSG's successor to Mbappe—could take up position on the left wing. Meanwhile, Kolo Muani hasn’t hit top form in the league so far, leaving room for Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram to potentially lead the attack.

Ibrahima Konate's prospects for game time with the national team have improved as Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has withdrawn with a thigh injury. This shift might see Liverpool's Konate team up with fellow Premier League standout William Saliba in defense.

France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Konate, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Dembele, Thuram, Barcola

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Aréola, Samba Defenders: Koundé, Mendy, Hernández, Saliba, Konaté, Upamecano, Fofana, Digne, Clauss, Badé Midfielders: Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Kanté, Olise, Zaïre-Emery, Guendouzi, Fofana, Koné Forwards: Dembélé, Nkunku, Thuram, Kolo Muani, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31/03/05 Israel 1-1 France WC 05/09/04 France 0-0 Israel WC 12/10/03 France 3-0 Israel EUR 03/04/03 Israel 1-2 France EUR 15/11/95 France 2-0 Israel EUR

