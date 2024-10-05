How to watch Inter vs Torino Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Torino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

As Serie A action returns following the midweek European matches, reigning champions Inter Milan are set to host an in-form Torino side at the iconic San Siro on Saturday evening. Both teams are level on 11 points in the league, making for a thrilling contest.

Inter Milan have bounced back after a brief stumble, securing consecutive wins in their last two games. A 3-2 victory over Udinese in Serie A was followed by a dominant 4-0 win against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League. However, the Nerazzurri are still chasing league leaders Napoli and will be eager to close the gap.

Torino, led by Paolo Vanoli, have been one of the surprises of the season. They briefly topped the table after a 3-2 win over Hellas Verona, but recent challenges, including a Coppa Italia exit and a home loss to Lazio, have slowed their momentum. Nevertheless, their unbeaten record on the road in the league remains intact.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter vs Torino kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 pm PT Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Torino will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 pm PT on Saturday, October 5, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Midfield maestro Nicolo Barella will remain absent from Inter's lineup this weekend, as the thigh injury he picked up during last month's derby loss continues to rule the Italy international out until after the international break.

Piotr Zielinski or Davide Frattesi will likely step into the midfield for the hosts, while manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to shuffle his attacking options.

Mehdi Taremi and Marko Arnautovic formed the front pair in Tuesday’s match, but the first-choice partnership of Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez is expected to return for the clash with Torino.

While Martinez recently broke his Serie A scoring drought, he hasn't found the net at home in the league since February, going seven games without a home goal—his second-worst streak in the competition.

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Dumfries, De Vrij, Acerbi, Pavard, Augusto, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni Midfielders: Zielinski, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Taremi

Torino team news

On Torino's side, goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic looks set to return between the posts for Torino after missing their 3-2 loss to Lazio due to a knee issue.

Perr Schuurs remains Torino's only major absentee, sidelined with an ACL injury, leaving manager Paolo Vanoli with nearly a full-strength squad to choose from.

Up front, Antonio Sanabria and Che Adams are vying for the chance to partner captain Duvan Zapata, while Croatian forward Nikola Vlasic is expected to start the game on the bench.

Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Vojvoda, Coco, Masina; Lazaro, Ilic, Tameze, Ricci, Sosa; Sanabria, Zapata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paleari, Milinković-Savić, Donnarumma Defenders: Bayeye, Masina, Sazonov, Bellanova, Dembélé, Coco, Vojvoda, Krzyżanowski Midfielders: Ilić, Vlašić, Lazaro, İlkhan, Ricci, Horváth, Tameze, Gineitis, Linetty Forwards: Karamoh, Sanabria, Pellegri, Adams, Zapata

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/28/24 Inter 2-2 Torino Serie A 10/21/23 Torino 0-3 Inter Serie A 06/03/23 Torino 0-1 Inter Serie A 09/10/22 Inter 1-0 Torino Serie A 03/14/22 Torino 1-1 Inter Serie A

Useful links