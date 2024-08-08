How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Toronto Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami CF and Toronto FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending champions Inter Miami will face Toronto in the first knockout round of the 2024 Leagues Cup at the Chase Stadium on Thursday.

After a win against Puebla to kickstart the campaign, Inter Miami suffered a defeat at the hands of Tigres in their second group game. They will be hoping to bounce back with a win in their journey to defend the crown.

It won't be an easy outing as Toronto won both their group games and look to be in good shape going into the game. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami vs Toronto kick-off time

Date: August 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Chase Stadium

The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Toronto online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

According to the latest update, Lionel Messi is in the initial phase of recovering from an ankle injury and his availability for Thursday remains uncertain.

Nicolas Freire and Facundo Farias missed the game against Tigres and remain sidelined due to injuries.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Alba; Rojas, Busquets, Redondo; Gressel, Suarez, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Taylor, Valencia, Borgelin, Afonso

Toronto FC team news

During their win over Pachuca, Toronto were without Alonso Coello, who is still healing from a thigh injury.

Tyrese Spicer and Brandon Servania have also been ruled out of the game due to injuries.

Toronto possible XI: Johnson; Petretta, Long, Gomis; Osorio, Longstaff, Flores, Laryea; Bernardeschi, Insigne; Etienne

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ranjitsingh, Gavran, Johnson Defenders: Long, Mabika, Gomis, Rosted, Franklin, Petretta, Pearlman Midfielders: Longstaff, Flores, Thompson Forwards: Marshall-Rutty, Bernardeschi, Etienne Jr. Mailula, Insigne, Kerr, Owusu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2024 Miami 3-1 Toronto MLS September 2023 Miami 4-0 Toronto MLS March 2023 Toronto 2-0 Miami MLS October 2022 Toronto 0-1 Miami MLS August 2022 Miami 2-1 Toronto MLS

Useful links