How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Philadelphia Union have a chance to move up into the Eastern Conference playoff spots on Saturday when they face Inter Miami at Chase Stadium.

The Herons are sitting pretty, seven points clear of the Los Angeles Galaxy for the top spot in the Major League Soccer (MLS) after a decisive 4-2 victory over the Chicago Fire. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is just two points shy of the playoff line, despite their recent 2-0 triumph over the New York Red Bulls.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Chase Stadium

The match will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday, September 14, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

There's a chance Argentine superstar Lionel Messi might make a return for Miami this weekend after recovering from his ankle injury, although he may not be fit for a full match as he’s just resumed training. Lawson Sunderland is also dealing with a sore hamstring, and Leo Afonso is managing a groin strain.

Nicolas Freire remains doubtful due to an ACL injury, while Facundo Farias is out with a torn ACL. On a positive note, Tomas Aviles is set to return from his yellow card suspension.

In a recent match, Tobias Salquist inadvertently gave the Herons the lead with an own-goal. Luis Suarez then struck twice, bringing his tally to 16 goals this season, just two behind Christian Benteke in the MLS Golden Boot race. Robert Taylor also got in on the action, adding his fifth goal of the regular season.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Fray, Busquets, Martinez; Weigandt, Redondo, Ruiz, Alba; Taylor, Suarez, Gomez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Taylor, Valencia, Borgelin, Afonso

Philadelphia Union team news

Nathan Harriel was on the sidelines for the Philadelphia Union's last match, having sustained a minor injury earlier, while Isaiah LeFlore missed out due to a right knee issue.

On a brighter note, Andre Blake, Daniel Gazdag, Jesus Bueno, and Danley Jean Jacques are set to return after fulfilling international duties last week.

In their previous game, Tai Baribo scored his seventh goal of the season, tying with Mikael Uhre, who netted the decisive goal just four minutes into the match.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Flach; Sullivan, McGlynn; Gazdag; Baribo, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Semmle, Trent, Blake, Rick Defenders: Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Harriel, Makhanya, Wagner, Berdecio Midfielders: C. Sullivan, Martinez, Bedoya, Gazdag, McGlynn, Rafanello, Bueno, Jean Jacques, Pariano, Flach, Q. Sullivan, Vazquez, Olney Forwards: Uhre, Adeniran, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/06/24 Philadelphia Union 1-1 Inter Miami CF MLS 16/08/23 Philadelphia Union 1-4 Inter Miami CF Leagues Cup 25/06/23 Philadelphia Union 4-1 Inter Miami CF MLS 05/03/23 Inter Miami CF 2-0 Philadelphia Union MLS 14/07/22 Inter Miami CF 1-2 Philadelphia Union MLS

Useful links