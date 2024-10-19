How to watch today's Inter Miami vs New England Revolution MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami are on the verge of making history, as they seek a crucial victory this Saturday to break the MLS regular-season points record. Their opponent? None other than the current record holders, the New England Revolution, at Chase Stadium.

The Herons secured this opportunity after a late strike against Toronto sealed a narrow 1-0 win. Meanwhile, the Revs are simply trying to avoid finishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, following a heavy 4-0 defeat to the Columbus Crew.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Inter Miami and New England Revolution will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Inter Miami CF vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue: Chase Stadium

The MLS match between Inter Miami CF vs New England Revolution will be played at the Chase Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

It will kick off at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT on Saturday, October 19, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

The Herons were without the services of David Martinez against Toronto due to a right adductor strain, CJ dos Santos sat out with a sore hand, Lawson Sunderland is dealing with a hamstring problem, while Leo Afonso is recovering from a groin strain. Nicolas Freire and Facundo Farias are also not expected to feature in this game because of ACL injuries. Except for Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, or Sergio Busquets to start this game on the bench.

Midfielder Federico Redondo and defender Marcelo Weigandt are set to return from their yellow card suspensions this weekend. Forward Leonardo Campana netted the decisive goal against Toronto, and goalkeeper Oscar Ustari kept a clean sheet while standing in for first-choice keeper Drake Callender, who was given a rest.

Inter Miami possible XI: Ustari; Aviles, Kryvtsov, Allen; Gressel, Ruiz, Redondo, Bright; Rojas, Taylor; Campana

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Ustari, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Negri, Bright, Weigandt, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Suarez, Messi, Taylor, Valencia

New England Revolution team news

For the visitors, with their season winding down, it's doubtful that they'll field former league MVP Carles Gil, as he is recovering from a knock. Defender Will Sands managed to start their last game despite a previous hip issue, while midfielder Tomas Chancalay is ruled out with a knee injury.

Returning from international duty for the Revs should be Peyton Miller, Xavier Arreaga, Alhassan Yusuf, and Esmir Bajraktarevic.

Midfielder Ian Harkes reached his 50th MLS start in their last game, and midfielder Dylan Borrero completed the full 90 minutes, marking his first start since September 14.

New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Bye, Parker, Romney, Sands; Polster, Kaye; N. Gil, Harkes, Boateng; Vrioni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Edwards Jr., Ivacic Defenders: Romney, Mensah, Lima, Bye, Sands, Parker, Suarez, Farrell Midfielders: Chancalay, Polster, C. Gil, Borrero, Harkes, Bolma, Boateng, N. Gil, McNamara, Kaye Forwards: Vrioni, Wood, Fry, Langoni

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/28/24 New England Revolution 1-1 Inter Miami CF MLS 06/11/23 New England Revolution 3-1 Inter Miami CF MLS 05/14/23 Inter Miami CF 2-1 New England Revolution MLS 05/01/22 New England Revolution 2-0 Inter Miami CF MLS 04/10/22 Inter Miami CF 3-2 New England Revolution MLS

