This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Julian Gressel Inter Miami 2023-24Getty Images
Leagues Cup
team-logo
team-logo
watch on apple tv
GOAL

How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Leagues CupInter Miami CFColumbus Crew vs Inter Miami CFColumbus Crew

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will face Inter Miami in the Round-of-16 of the Leagues Cup at the Lower.com Field on Tuesday.

Diego Rossi scored a brace as Crew beat Sporting Kansas City in the last round. They will be confident of putting up a good show in this round as well.

Inter Miami beat Toronto 4-3 in the previous round, without Lionel Messi in the lineup. They will be hoping his absence won't be a problem against Crew.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date:August 13, 2024
Kick-off time:7.30pm ET
Venue:Lower.com Field

The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

The Crew were without Taha Habroune last week but he should return to the matchday squad.

Evan Bush remains sidelined due to an injury.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Zawadzki, Matan; Ramirez, Rossi; Hernandez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Schulte, Hagen
Defenders:Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira
Midfielders:Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah
Forwards:Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Ramirez

Inter Miami CF team news

Miami missed Lionel Messi in the Round-of-32, with the Herons captain still managing an ankle injury.

Nicolas Freire and Facundo Farias are out with ACL injuries, and David Martinez will miss this game after receiving a straight red card against Toronto.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Alba; Rojas, Busquets, Redondo; Gressel, Suarez, Gomez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen
Defenders:Aviles, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Boatwright
Midfielders:Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales
Forwards:Campana, Taylor, Valencia, Borgelin, Afonso

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
20/06/24Inter Miami 2 - 1 Columbus CrewMLS
05/07/23Inter Miami 2 - 2 Columbus CrewMLS
30/04/23Columbus Crew 1 - 2 Inter MiamiMLS
14/09/22Inter Miami 2 - 1 Columbus CrewMLS

Useful links

Advertisement