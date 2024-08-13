How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Columbus Crew will face Inter Miami in the Round-of-16 of the Leagues Cup at the Lower.com Field on Tuesday.
Diego Rossi scored a brace as Crew beat Sporting Kansas City in the last round. They will be confident of putting up a good show in this round as well.
Inter Miami beat Toronto 4-3 in the previous round, without Lionel Messi in the lineup. They will be hoping his absence won't be a problem against Crew.
Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time
|Date:
|August 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30pm ET
|Venue:
|Lower.com Field
The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Columbus Crew team news
The Crew were without Taha Habroune last week but he should return to the matchday squad.
Evan Bush remains sidelined due to an injury.
Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Zawadzki, Matan; Ramirez, Rossi; Hernandez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schulte, Hagen
|Defenders:
|Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira
|Midfielders:
|Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah
|Forwards:
|Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Ramirez
Inter Miami CF team news
Miami missed Lionel Messi in the Round-of-32, with the Herons captain still managing an ankle injury.
Nicolas Freire and Facundo Farias are out with ACL injuries, and David Martinez will miss this game after receiving a straight red card against Toronto.
Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Alba; Rojas, Busquets, Redondo; Gressel, Suarez, Gomez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen
|Defenders:
|Aviles, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Boatwright
|Midfielders:
|Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales
|Forwards:
|Campana, Taylor, Valencia, Borgelin, Afonso
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|20/06/24
|Inter Miami 2 - 1 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|05/07/23
|Inter Miami 2 - 2 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|30/04/23
|Columbus Crew 1 - 2 Inter Miami
|MLS
|14/09/22
|Inter Miami 2 - 1 Columbus Crew
|MLS