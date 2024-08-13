How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will face Inter Miami in the Round-of-16 of the Leagues Cup at the Lower.com Field on Tuesday.

Diego Rossi scored a brace as Crew beat Sporting Kansas City in the last round. They will be confident of putting up a good show in this round as well.

Inter Miami beat Toronto 4-3 in the previous round, without Lionel Messi in the lineup. They will be hoping his absence won't be a problem against Crew.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: August 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30pm ET Venue: Lower.com Field

The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

The Crew were without Taha Habroune last week but he should return to the matchday squad.

Evan Bush remains sidelined due to an injury.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Zawadzki, Matan; Ramirez, Rossi; Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Ramirez

Inter Miami CF team news

Miami missed Lionel Messi in the Round-of-32, with the Herons captain still managing an ankle injury.

Nicolas Freire and Facundo Farias are out with ACL injuries, and David Martinez will miss this game after receiving a straight red card against Toronto.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Alba; Rojas, Busquets, Redondo; Gressel, Suarez, Gomez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Taylor, Valencia, Borgelin, Afonso

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/06/24 Inter Miami 2 - 1 Columbus Crew MLS 05/07/23 Inter Miami 2 - 2 Columbus Crew MLS 30/04/23 Columbus Crew 1 - 2 Inter Miami MLS 14/09/22 Inter Miami 2 - 1 Columbus Crew MLS

