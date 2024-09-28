How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Charlotte MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will aim to edge closer to securing their inaugural Eastern Conference title when they welcome Charlotte FC to Chase Stadium this Saturday.

The Crown secured a crucial victory in their quest for a playoff spot in their last outing and will enter the weekend hoping to snap their streak of three straight losses on the road.

The hosts saw their Eastern Conference title hopes take a hit, as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium last Saturday.

Despite a rare off night for Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, it was 24-year-old Leonardo Campana who gave the visitors the lead in the 75th minute. However, James Sands climbed highest to nod in a corner deep into stoppage time, equalizing in the 95th minute to secure a point for the hosts.

The visitors reignited their playoff ambitions with a dominant 4-0 victory over a 10-man New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium last Saturday.

After Dylan Borrero was sent off, Liel Abada opened the scoring in the 39th minute to put the home side in control. In the second half, Pep Biel, Patrick Agyemang, and Kerwin Calderon Vargas all found the net to round off a commanding team performance.

Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Chase Stadium

The MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Charlotte FC will be played at the Chase Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, September 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Gerardo Martino's side will be missing several crucial players through the heart of the team as Sergiy Kryvtsov (knee), Nicolas Freire (ACL), and Facundo Farias (ACL) remain sidelined.

Matias Rojas is also unavailable due to an ankle issue, while Paraguayan duo Diego Gomez and Diego Martinez have both been absent for the last two games after picking up injuries in their match against Philadelphia Union on September 15.

Meanwhile, Brazilian striker Leonardo Afonso has been out of action since suffering a groin problem in August, and both Jordi Alba and Noah Allen are suspended after accumulating too many yellow cards in their clash with New York City.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Fray, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Negri; Gressel, Bright, Redondo; Messi, Suarez, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Ustari, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Negri, Bright, Weigandt, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Suarez, Messi, Taylor, Valencia

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte FC, coach Dean Smith will have to cope without Serbian midfielder Nikola Petkovic, who will miss his third straight league match due to a knee injury.

Adding to the Crown's injury woes, American defender Jahlane Forbes has been sidelined since mid-August with a hip issue.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Ream; Westwood, Bronico; Biel, Urso, Abada; Swiderski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Bingham, Odunze, Marks Defenders: Tuiloma, Byrne, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Diop, Neeley, Forbes Midfielders: Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Petkovic, Diani, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge, Arfield Forwards: Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Tavera, Romero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/04/24 Charlotte FC 1-1 Inter Miami CF MLS 10/22/23 Charlotte FC 1-0 Inter Miami CF MLS 10/19/23 Inter Miami CF 2-2 Charlotte FC MLS 08/12/23 Inter Miami CF 4-0 Charlotte FC Leagues Cup 07/17/22 Inter Miami CF 3-2 Charlotte FC MLS

