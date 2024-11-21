How to watch today's Independiente Rivadavia vs River Plate Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Independiente Rivadavia and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Independiente Rivadavia go head-to-head against River Plate in the Argentina Liga Profesional on Thursday at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Los Polvorines, Provincia de Buenos Aires.

Rivadavia stumbled in their most recent outing, falling 2-1 on the road against Racing Club. The Mendoza-based side struggled to make an impact, holding just 37% of the ball and managing only three shots on target. Victorio Gabriel Ramis found the back of the net, scoring their only goal in the contest.

Meanwhile, River Plate continued their dominant form with a convincing 3-0 triumph over Barracas Central at home, marking their third consecutive win. Maximiliano Meza, Miguel Borja, and Paulo Díaz all got on the scoresheet, as Los Millonarios controlled 69% of possession and unleashed 12 shots on goal.

How to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Fanatiz, and TyC Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Independiente Rivadavia vs River Plate kick-off time

The Liga Profesional match between Independiente Rivadavia and River Plate will be played at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Los Polvorines, Argentina.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT on Thursday, November 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Independiente Rivadavia team news

Independiente Rivadavia's struggles in the domestic league continue, with just one win in their last five outings. The team seems to be fading fast, and the manager is expected to shake up the starting lineup after their recent 2-1 defeat at Estadio Presidente Peron.

River Plate team news

The visitors are dealing with a host of injury concerns, leaving them shorthanded for this clash. Key players such as former Sevilla standout Marcos Acuna, Endo Díaz, Germán Pezzella, and veteran playmaker Nacho Fernandez are all unavailable.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

