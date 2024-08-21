How to watch today's Independiente Medellin vs Palestino Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Independiente Medellin and Palestino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Independiente Medellin will welcome Palestino to the Estadio Hernan Ramirez Villegas on Wednesday for the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana round of 16 clash.

After last week's first leg ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw, the battle for a spot in the quarter-finals remains wide open.

Medellin showed great resilience last Thursday, coming back to secure a 2-2 draw with Palestino in the first leg at their home ground. Ivan Roman and Nicolas Linares scored for Palestino, overturning Joaquin Varela's 41st-minute goal and taking the lead.

However, Varela netted his second goal in the 93rd minute to level the score and ensure a share of the points.

Independiente Medellin vs Palestino kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, August 21 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Atanasio Girardot

The Copa Sudamericana match between Independiente Medellin and Palestino will be played at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín, Colombia.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, August 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs Palestino online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Independiente Medellin team news

Brayan Leon Muniz has been in excellent form for Independiente Medellin in the Copa Sudamericana. The 23-year-old, who has tallied six goals and three assists in the competition, is expected to lead the attack once more.

Muniz will likely be paired up front with strike partner Luis Sandoval, while the midfield trio of Diego Moreno, Baldomero Perlaza and former Athletico Paranaense star Jaime Alvarado should remain unchanged.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jimer Fory, Varela, Fainer Torijano, Jose Ortiz, and Leyser Chaverra are set to keep their places in the starting lineup, protecting 32-year-old goalkeeper Eder Chaux.

Independiente Medellin possible XI: Chaux; Fory, Varela, Torijano, Ortiz, Chaverra; Moreno, Perlaza, Alvarado; Sandoval, Muniz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chunga, Chaux, Gómez Defenders: Mosquera, Fory, Aja, Varela, Ortiz, Londoño, Renteria, Torijano, Graciano Midfielders: Perlaza, Vásquez, Alvarado, Moreno, Chaverra, Lima, Martinez, Loaiza, Gallego, Bueno Forwards: Muñiz, Sandoval, Vinicius, González, García, Valencia

Palestino team news

Palestino will be without 22-year-old midfielder Nicolas Meza, who has been out since last December due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Although Junior Marabel received a late red card against Union on Sunday, he is still eligible to play in this match as his suspension only affects the Chilean Primera Division.

Linares, who contributed to both goals in last week's first leg against Medellin, has been in strong form with four goal contributions in the competition. The 28-year-old midfielder will be a player to watch in this game.

Palestino possible XI: Contreras; Gargues, Bizama, Suarez, Zuniga, Chamorro, Abrigo, Linares; Palacio, Sosa, Benitez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rigamonti Defenders: Román, Véjar, Zúñiga, Bizama, Rojas, Suárez Midfielders: Abrigo, Dávila, Chamorro, Palacio, Martínez, Linares, Meza Forwards: Sosa, Carrasco, Marabel, Benítez, Fuentes, Garro, Araneda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/08/24 Palestino 2-2 Independiente Medellín CONMEBOL Sudamericana 13/02/19 Independiente Medellín 1-1 (1-4) Palestino CONMEBOL Libertadores 07/02/19 Palestino 1-1 Independiente Medellín CONMEBOL Libertadores

