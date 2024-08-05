How to watch today's Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Houston Dynamo will take on Real Salt Lake in their second group game of the Leagues Cup at the Shell Energy Stadium on Monday.
Atlas are the third team in the group. They have played two games and are sitting in second place, sandwiched between toppers Houston and third-placed Salt Lake.
The visitors, who are third in the MLS standings and having won the first match of the tournament, will be confident of making it back-to-back wins. Houston will be hoping to bounce back from their opening-game defeat at the hands of Atlas.
Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time
|Date:
|August 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm ET
|Venue:
|Shell Energy Stadium
The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Houston Dynamo FC team news
Houston's Nelson Quinones remains sidelined with a knee injury and will miss Tuesday's match.
Adalberto Carrasquilla is a significant doubt for the hosts following an injury scare in their previous game.
Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Artur, Herrera; Blessing, Bassi, Aliyu; Ponce.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Clark, Tarbell, Valdez
|Defenders:
|Sargeant, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey
|Midfielders:
|Artur, Caicedo, Gregus, Bassi, Kowalczyk
|Forwards:
|Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi
Real Salt Lake team news
Real Salt Lake will be without Kevin Bonilla and Pablo Ruiz, as both of whom are recovering from knee injuries.
Marcelo Silva is still unavailable due to a muscle problem that has kept him out since March.
Real Salt Lake possible XI: Beavers; Hidalgo, Glad, Ramirez, Katranis; Eneli, Ojeda; Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Santos.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|MacMath, T. Gomez, Beavers
|Defenders:
|Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Quinton, Farnsworth, T. Silva, Rivera
|Midfielders:
|Ojeda, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Moisa, Wellings
|Forwards:
|A. Gomez, Bell, Hidalgo, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson, Gozo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/07/24
|Real Salt Lake 3 - 2 Houston Dynamo
|MLS
|12/11/23
|Houston Dynamo 1 - 1 Real Salt Lake
|MLS
|07/11/23
|Real Salt Lake 1 - 1 Houston Dynamo
|MLS
|30/10/23
|Houston Dynamo 2 - 1 Real Salt Lake
|MLS
|27/08/23
|Real Salt Lake 0 - 3 Houston Dynamo
|MLS