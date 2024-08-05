How to watch today's Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo will take on Real Salt Lake in their second group game of the Leagues Cup at the Shell Energy Stadium on Monday.

Atlas are the third team in the group. They have played two games and are sitting in second place, sandwiched between toppers Houston and third-placed Salt Lake.

The visitors, who are third in the MLS standings and having won the first match of the tournament, will be confident of making it back-to-back wins. Houston will be hoping to bounce back from their opening-game defeat at the hands of Atlas.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: August 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston's Nelson Quinones remains sidelined with a knee injury and will miss Tuesday's match.

Adalberto Carrasquilla is a significant doubt for the hosts following an injury scare in their previous game.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Artur, Herrera; Blessing, Bassi, Aliyu; Ponce.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Sargeant, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Gregus, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi

Real Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake will be without Kevin Bonilla and Pablo Ruiz, as both of whom are recovering from knee injuries.

Marcelo Silva is still unavailable due to a muscle problem that has kept him out since March.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: Beavers; Hidalgo, Glad, Ramirez, Katranis; Eneli, Ojeda; Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Santos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, T. Gomez, Beavers Defenders: Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Quinton, Farnsworth, T. Silva, Rivera Midfielders: Ojeda, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Moisa, Wellings Forwards: A. Gomez, Bell, Hidalgo, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson, Gozo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/07/24 Real Salt Lake 3 - 2 Houston Dynamo MLS 12/11/23 Houston Dynamo 1 - 1 Real Salt Lake MLS 07/11/23 Real Salt Lake 1 - 1 Houston Dynamo MLS 30/10/23 Houston Dynamo 2 - 1 Real Salt Lake MLS 27/08/23 Real Salt Lake 0 - 3 Houston Dynamo MLS

Useful links