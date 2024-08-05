This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Alexandros Katranis Real Salt LakeGetty
Leagues Cup
team-logo
team-logo
watch on apple tv
GOAL

How to watch today's Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Leagues CupHouston Dynamo FC vs Real Salt LakeHouston Dynamo FCReal Salt Lake

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo will take on Real Salt Lake in their second group game of the Leagues Cup at the Shell Energy Stadium on Monday.

Atlas are the third team in the group. They have played two games and are sitting in second place, sandwiched between toppers Houston and third-placed Salt Lake.

The visitors, who are third in the MLS standings and having won the first match of the tournament, will be confident of making it back-to-back wins. Houston will be hoping to bounce back from their opening-game defeat at the hands of Atlas.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Date:August 5, 2024
Kick-off time:9 pm ET
Venue:Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match and its highlights will be shown on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston's Nelson Quinones remains sidelined with a knee injury and will miss Tuesday's match.

Adalberto Carrasquilla is a significant doubt for the hosts following an injury scare in their previous game.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Artur, Herrera; Blessing, Bassi, Aliyu; Ponce.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Clark, Tarbell, Valdez
Defenders:Sargeant, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey
Midfielders:Artur, Caicedo, Gregus, Bassi, Kowalczyk
Forwards:Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi

Real Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake will be without Kevin Bonilla and Pablo Ruiz, as both of whom are recovering from knee injuries.

Marcelo Silva is still unavailable due to a muscle problem that has kept him out since March.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: Beavers; Hidalgo, Glad, Ramirez, Katranis; Eneli, Ojeda; Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Santos.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:MacMath, T. Gomez, Beavers
Defenders:Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Quinton, Farnsworth, T. Silva, Rivera
Midfielders:Ojeda, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Moisa, Wellings
Forwards:A. Gomez, Bell, Hidalgo, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson, Gozo

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
04/07/24Real Salt Lake 3 - 2 Houston DynamoMLS
12/11/23Houston Dynamo 1 - 1 Real Salt LakeMLS
07/11/23Real Salt Lake 1 - 1 Houston DynamoMLS
30/10/23Houston Dynamo 2 - 1 Real Salt LakeMLS
27/08/23Real Salt Lake 0 - 3 Houston DynamoMLS

Useful links

Advertisement