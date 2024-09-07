How to watch today's Houston Dynamo vs LAFC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Houston Dynamo FC and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Houston Dynamo are set to host Los Angeles FC at Shell Energy Stadium this weekend, riding the momentum of a 2-0 win over the same side in Los Angeles just a week ago.

Sitting seventh in the Western Conference with 40 points from 26 matches, Houston will be keen to deliver a repeat performance and solidify their playoff ambitions against a determined LAFC side, eager to bounce back and avenge last weekend's defeat. With each point now crucial, a win at home against LAFC would further solidify their grip on a playoff berth.

The visitors will be determined to recover from last week's unexpected 2-0 loss to their hosts, a surprising setback considering their otherwise impressive season. The team currently sits second in the Western Conference with 47 points from 25 matches.

With a record of 14 wins, five draws, and six losses, Los Angeles FC are chasing their city rivals, LA Galaxy, who top the standings with 52 points, though they’ve played three more games than LAFC.

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Houston Dynamo FC vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: BBVA Compass Stadium

The match will be played at the BBVA Compass Stadium on Saturday, September 7, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston's boss Ben Olsen will be missing goalkeeper Xavier Valdez, currently away on international duty with the Dominican Republic, while Nelson Quinones is sidelined due to a knee injury.

There are additional fitness concerns for the squad, as Coco Carrasquilla is questionable with a quad strain and Jan Gregus remains doubtful with a lingering hip issue.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Herrera, Artur; Blessing, Bassi, Aliyu; Ponce

Position Players Goalkeepers: Valdez, Clark, Tarbell Defenders: Sviatchenko, Escobar, Micael, Smith, Dorsey, Steres, Bartlow, Schmitt Midfielders: Herrera, Carrasquilla, Bassi, Kowalczyk, Blessing, Aliyu, Ennali, Greguš, Artur, Quiñones, Raines, Arzú, Valverde, Sylla Forwards: Ponce, Ferreira, Gaines II, Segal

Los Angeles FC team news

The visitors will be without the services of several important players due to international commitments, including Mateusz Bogusz, Denis Bouanga, Omar Campos, Maxime Chanot, David Martinez, and Cristian Olivera.

On top of that, the team will also be missing Lorenzo Dellavalle and Jesus Murillo, who are both ruled out with knee injuries.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Segura, Murillo, Long; Palencia, O'Brien, Sanchez, Hollingshead; Ordaz, Kamara, Muller

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Hasal Defenders: Campos, Palencia, Chanot, Murillo, Segura, Long, Hollingshead, Dellavalle, Berumen Midfielders: Atuesta, Tillman, O'Brien, Dueñas, Sánchez, Musto Forwards: Giroud, Bouanga, Bogusz, Martínez Morales, Olivera, Kamara, Ordaz, Muller

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/09/24 Los Angeles FC 0-0 Houston Dynamo MLS 03/12/23 Los Angeles FC 2-0 Houston Dynamo MLS 15/06/23 Los Angeles FC 0-1 Houston Dynamo MLS 11/06/23 Houston Dynamo 4-0 Los Angeles FC MLS 19/09/22 Los Angeles FC 3-1 Houston Dynamo MLS

