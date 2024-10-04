How to watch today's Houston Dash vs Chicago Red Stars NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reeling off the back of successive defeats in the NWSL, Chicago Red Stars will take on the rock-bottom Houston Dash on Friday night, looking to secure vital points as they approach the final stretch of the season.

Currently positioned at the bottom of the league table with a record of four wins, 13 losses, and five draws (17 points), the Dash are seeking to improve their form after struggling throughout the season.

Head coach Fran Alonso officially resigned from his position with the Houston Dash in the midweek, marking yet another challenging chapter in the club's tumultuous recent history. This resignation represents the third time in just two years that the Dash are in search of a new head coach. Alonso joined the team in December 2023 but took a leave of absence in June due to health issues amid a disappointing season. With his departure now confirmed, the Dash finds itself facing another uncertain period.

In contrast, the Red Stars are performing better, sitting sixth in the NWSL with a record of nine wins, 11 losses, and two draws (29 points). They enter this match with momentum from their recent performances, including a shutout win against Houston earlier in the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Houston Dash vs Chicago Red Stars online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Houston Dash vs Chicago Red Stars kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, October 4, 2024, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Houston Dash team news

Houston forward Diana Ordonez has been a standout player for the Dash, contributing six goals and two assists this season. Another key player, Michelle Alozie has netted three goals and provided as many assists, showcasing her importance in both attacking and playmaking roles.

Houston Dash possible XI: Campbell; Harris, Tarciane, Nielsen; Alves, Schmidt, Puntigam, Alozie; Patterson, Nagasato; Ordonez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Hinz, McKinney Defenders: Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs, Nielsen, Soto, Tarciane Midfielders: Alves, Briede, Hirst, Petersen, Puntigam, Rubensson, Schmidt, Solaun, van Zanten Forwards: Alozie, Bachmann, Kizer, Nagasato, Olivieri, Ordonez, Patterson, West

Chicago Red Stars team news

There are no injury issues in the Chicago camp ahead of Friday's fixture.

As the team's leading scorer, Mallory Swanson has netted seven goals and provided four assists, making her a crucial figure in their attacking lineup.

Contributing significantly to the offense, Allyson Schlegel has scored five goals and registered two assists, solidifying her role as an impactful player.

Chicago Red Stars possible XI: Naeher; Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham; Julia, Roccaro; Bike, Swanson, Gomes; Schlegel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Wood, Schneider Defenders: Staab, Kuikka, Milazzo, Rall, Feller, Biegalski, Malham, Anderson Midfielders: Roccaro, Bianchi, Curran, Nesbeth, Griffith, Jones, Franklin, Bike Forwards: Av. Cook, Joseph, Swanson, Groom, Gomes, Al. Cook, Schlegel, Hocking

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/06/24 Chicago Red Stars 1-1 Houston Dash NWSL 08/06/23 Chicago Red Stars 3-0 Houston Dash NWSL Challenge Cup 07/08/23 Houston Dash 0-1 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 05/04/23 Houston Dash 2-0 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 04/01/23 Chicago Red Stars 1-2 Houston Dash NWSL

Useful links