How to watch today's Hearts vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic, eager to preserve their undefeated run in the 2024–25 Scottish Premiership campaign, will head to Tynecastle Park on Saturday to take on a struggling Hearts side battling to avoid relegation.

Coming into this season, Celtic had their sights set on a fourth consecutive league title and their 13th in the past 14 years. The only recent blemish on their dominance came during the 2020/21 season when Rangers completed an invincible campaign to lift the trophy.

Hearts endured a dismal start to the season, managing just a single draw against Rangers on opening day before suffering eight straight defeats. The poor form led to the dismissal of former manager Steven Naismith. Interim boss Liam Fox provided a glimmer of hope, securing a win, a draw, and a defeat in his brief stint, before the club appointed Neil Critchley as their new permanent manager to steer them through the challenges ahead.

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Hearts vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Tynecastle Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic will be played at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET or 11:45 am PT on Saturday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

The home side will be missing Calem Nieuwenhof, Gerald Taylor, and Yutaro Oda for this clash, as all three remain sidelined with injuries and are not expected to return until December at the earliest.

Although Hearts fell to a narrow 1-0 loss against Rangers in their previous outing, manager Neil Critchley may find some positives in their competitive display against a much stronger opponent. As a result, he might opt to stick with a similar lineup for this match.

Celtic team news

For Celtic, the only injury concern for Brendan Rodgers is Odin Thiago Holm, leaving the manager with an almost entirely fit squad to choose from.

With a critical Champions League encounter against Club Brugge on the horizon, Rodgers could rotate his squad for this fixture. That might mean Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, who has scored in three consecutive games, could make way for James Forrest.

Adam Idah could lead the line for the visitors, while Alex Valle and Paulo Bernardo are also strong candidates to feature in the starting eleven against Hearts.

