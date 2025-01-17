How to watch today's Hatayspor vs Galatasaray Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Hatayspor and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Mersin Stadium is set to host a showdown between a championship contender and a relegation struggler as Hatayspor welcome Galatasaray on Friday, marking the beginning of the second round in the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig campaign.

These two teams locked horns in the season opener, where a late surge saw Mauro Icardi and Michy Batshuayi find the net, sealing a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory for Cimbom in front of their home crowd.

Hatayspor will enter this match under the guidance of their third permanent manager of the season, Murat Sahin, who takes on his first head coaching role. Previously serving as an assistant, Sahin faces a daunting task as he looks to navigate the team away from the looming threat of relegation in what promises to be a tough season.

On the other side, Galatasaray are grappling with off-field distractions following accusations of refereeing favouritism from Fenerbahce. Nevertheless, the defending champions remain laser-focused on their mission to retain the Super Lig title.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hatayspor vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Yeni Hatay Stadyumu

The match will be played at the Mersin Stadyumu on Friday, January 17, with kick-off at 12 pm ET/9 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Hatayspor team news

Hatayspor will be without midfielder Jonathan Okoronkwo, sidelined with a foot injury until next month. Additionally, Cengiz Demir is suspended after receiving a red card against Adana Demirspor, while goalkeeper Erce Kardesler is unavailable due to yellow card accumulation.

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray are also dealing with notable absentees. Star striker Mauro Icardi is out for the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury. Adding to their woes, midfielder Gabriel Sara is sidelined with a hamstring issue and is not expected to return until next month.

