How to watch today's Gotham vs Utah Royals NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The NJ/NY Gotham FC are set to take on the Utah Royals in the NWSL regular season on Sunday, making it significant for both teams as they aim to improve their standings and build momentum.
The hosts come to this NWSL match with a record of 12 victories, four defeats, and four draws, earning them a fourth-place finish in the league.
On the other hand, the visitors will look to bounce back from their recent losses against Kansas City and San Diego
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Utah Royals online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Utah Royals kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, September 22, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on Sunday, September 22, with kick-off at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
NJ/NY Gotham FC team news
There have been no significant injury updates reported for Gotham FC ahead of this match, suggesting they will field a nearly full-strength squad.
Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Bruninha; Sheehan, Martin; Dunn, Lavelle, Ryan; Stevens
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller
|Defenders:
|Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez
|Midfielders:
|Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan
|Forwards:
|Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel
Utah Royals team news
The Utah Royals have faced considerable challenges this season, including a lengthy injury list that has impacted their performance. Lauren Flynn, a key defender, is on the season-ending injury list due to bilateral compartment syndrome in her lower legs and will undergo surgery. Kaleigh Riehl is also dealing with a calf injury, further limiting the Royals' defensive options.
Utah Royals possible XI: Haught; Grifitts, Fava, Riehl, Pogarch; Zornoza, Tejada, Tanaka; Lacasse, Betford, Monaghan
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|McGlynn, Nelson, Haught, Roque
|Defenders:
|Del Fava, Tejada, Dorsey, Foederer, Riehl, Pogarch, Burns, Merrick, Griffitts, Flynn
|Midfielders:
|Henry, Zornoza, Fraser, Vasconcelos, Tucker, Tagliaferri, Nyberg, Colohan, Gray
|Forwards:
|Lacasse, Tanaka, Onumonu, Sentnor, Monaghan, Betfort, Cluff, Mozingo, Brown
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.