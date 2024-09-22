How to watch today's Gotham vs Utah Royals NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Utah Royals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The NJ/NY Gotham FC are set to take on the Utah Royals in the NWSL regular season on Sunday, making it significant for both teams as they aim to improve their standings and build momentum.

The hosts come to this NWSL match with a record of 12 victories, four defeats, and four draws, earning them a fourth-place finish in the league.

On the other hand, the visitors will look to bounce back from their recent losses against Kansas City and San Diego

How to watch NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Utah Royals online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Utah Royals kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on Sunday, September 22, with kick-off at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

NJ/NY Gotham FC team news

There have been no significant injury updates reported for Gotham FC ahead of this match, suggesting they will field a nearly full-strength squad.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Bruninha; Sheehan, Martin; Dunn, Lavelle, Ryan; Stevens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller Defenders: Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan Forwards: Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel

Utah Royals team news

The Utah Royals have faced considerable challenges this season, including a lengthy injury list that has impacted their performance. Lauren Flynn, a key defender, is on the season-ending injury list due to bilateral compartment syndrome in her lower legs and will undergo surgery. Kaleigh Riehl is also dealing with a calf injury, further limiting the Royals' defensive options.

Utah Royals possible XI: Haught; Grifitts, Fava, Riehl, Pogarch; Zornoza, Tejada, Tanaka; Lacasse, Betford, Monaghan

Position Players Goalkeepers: McGlynn, Nelson, Haught, Roque Defenders: Del Fava, Tejada, Dorsey, Foederer, Riehl, Pogarch, Burns, Merrick, Griffitts, Flynn Midfielders: Henry, Zornoza, Fraser, Vasconcelos, Tucker, Tagliaferri, Nyberg, Colohan, Gray Forwards: Lacasse, Tanaka, Onumonu, Sentnor, Monaghan, Betfort, Cluff, Mozingo, Brown

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

