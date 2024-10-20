How to watch today's Gotham vs Orlando Pride NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Orlando Pride, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a highly anticipated clash of NWSL's top-three contenders, Orlando Pride, who are currently sitting at No. 1, will travel to Red Bull Arena in New Jersey to face No. 3 Gotham FC on Sunday.

This showdown is filled with intrigue as both sides, already securing home playoff spots, aim to finish the regular season on a positive note. Gotham FC has been nearly unstoppable at home, having won eight of their last ten matches at Red Bull Arena.

On the other hand, Orlando Pride will be eager to bounce back after their remarkable 24-match unbeaten run was snapped by a 2-0 loss to Portland, marking their first defeat in over a year. This Sunday, they’ll be determined to leave everything on the field.

How to watch NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Orlando Pride online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, ESPN and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Orlando Pride kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday, October 20, with kick-off at 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

NJ/NY Gotham FC team news

Two-time Olympic medalist Rose Lavelle leads a squad filled with notable players from the U.S. Women’s National Team at Gotham FC. Spanish sensation Esther Gonzalez remains a key contributor, netting her ninth career NWSL goal during stoppage time last weekend, with all her strikes coming in the latter half of matches.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Bruninha; Sheehan, Martin; Dunn, Lavelle, Ryan; Stevens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller Defenders: Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan Forwards: Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando Pride boasts the NWSL's second-highest scorer, Barbra Banda, who has netted 13 goals in just 18 appearances. Seb Hines will likely feature Banda in the starting lineup for this crucial encounter. While both teams have already secured playoff spots, this is still a challenging matchup, and the victor will carry some added momentum and confidence heading into the postseason.

Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Abello, Strom, Sams, Pickett; Angelina, McCutcheon; Doyle, Marta, Adriana; Banda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 02/09/24 Orlando Pride 3-0 NJ/NY Gotham FC NWSL Challenge Cup 10/08/23 NJ/NY Gotham FC 1-1 Orlando Pride NWSL Challenge Cup 24/07/23 Orlando Pride 1-1 NJ/NY Gotham FC NWSL 15/05/23 NJ/NY Gotham FC 0-0 Orlando Pride NWSL 16/04/23 Orlando Pride 0-0 NJ/NY Gotham FC NWSL

