How to watch today's Gotham vs Orlando Pride NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

In a highly anticipated clash of NWSL's top-three contenders, Orlando Pride, who are currently sitting at No. 1, will travel to Red Bull Arena in New Jersey to face No. 3 Gotham FC on Sunday.
This showdown is filled with intrigue as both sides, already securing home playoff spots, aim to finish the regular season on a positive note. Gotham FC has been nearly unstoppable at home, having won eight of their last ten matches at Red Bull Arena.
On the other hand, Orlando Pride will be eager to bounce back after their remarkable 24-match unbeaten run was snapped by a 2-0 loss to Portland, marking their first defeat in over a year. This Sunday, they’ll be determined to leave everything on the field.
The match will be shown live on ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, ESPN and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Orlando Pride kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, October 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday, October 20, with kick-off at 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
NJ/NY Gotham FC team news
Two-time Olympic medalist Rose Lavelle leads a squad filled with notable players from the U.S. Women’s National Team at Gotham FC. Spanish sensation Esther Gonzalez remains a key contributor, netting her ninth career NWSL goal during stoppage time last weekend, with all her strikes coming in the latter half of matches.
Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Bruninha; Sheehan, Martin; Dunn, Lavelle, Ryan; Stevens
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller
|Defenders:
|Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez
|Midfielders:
|Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan
|Forwards:
|Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel
Orlando Pride team news
Orlando Pride boasts the NWSL's second-highest scorer, Barbra Banda, who has netted 13 goals in just 18 appearances. Seb Hines will likely feature Banda in the starting lineup for this crucial encounter. While both teams have already secured playoff spots, this is still a challenging matchup, and the victor will carry some added momentum and confidence heading into the postseason.
Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Abello, Strom, Sams, Pickett; Angelina, McCutcheon; Doyle, Marta, Adriana; Banda
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Moorhouse, Manner, Crone
|Defenders:
|McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez
|Midfielders:
|Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke
|Forwards:
|Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|02/09/24
|Orlando Pride 3-0 NJ/NY Gotham FC
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|10/08/23
|NJ/NY Gotham FC 1-1 Orlando Pride
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|24/07/23
|Orlando Pride 1-1 NJ/NY Gotham FC
|NWSL
|15/05/23
|NJ/NY Gotham FC 0-0 Orlando Pride
|NWSL
|16/04/23
|Orlando Pride 0-0 NJ/NY Gotham FC
|NWSL