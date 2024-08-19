How to watch today's Gotham vs Chelsea Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Gotham and Chelsea Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gotham will take on Chelsea Women in a friendly match at the Red Bull Arena on Monday.

Gotham are fourth in the NWSL standings after 16 games, seven points behind the leaders. They will use this friendly to give the whole squad minutes to prepare before the league resumes next week.

Chelsea are getting ready to defend their Women's Super League title after they won it for the seventh time last season. They will be looking forward to the post-Emma Hayes era, with Sonia Bompastor becoming the new manager at the club.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Gotham vs Chelsea Women kick-off time

Date: August 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena

The friendly match between Gotham and Chelsea will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Monday. Kick-off is at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Gotham vs Chelsea Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Gotham and Chelsea will be shown live on Fubo in the US. Match highlights will be available on the same platform after the game.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea Women team news

Chelsea's travelling squad includes new boss Sonia Bompastor and three new signings – Sandy Baltimore, Oriane Jean-Francois and Lucy Bronze. They are expected to make their debut for the club in this upcoming friendly.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Musovic, Bright, Björn, Charles, Bronze, Kaptein, Cuthbert, James, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramírez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hampton, Cox, Musovic Defenders: Lawrence, Bernabe, Wardlaw, Perisset, Bronze, Buchanan, Bright, Bjorn, Charles Midfielders: Cuthbert, Potter, Hamano, Jean-Francois, Nusken, Ingle, Kaptein Forwards: Beever-Jones, Macario, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd, James, Watson, Ramirez, Fishel, Baltimore

Gotham FC team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Gotham camp ahead of their friendly against Chelsea.

They will use this as an opportunity to rotate the squad and give minutes to the bench warmers so that they are ready to go when the season resumes next week.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Freeman; Martin; Dunn, Sheehan, Ryan, Zerboni; Stevens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller Defenders: Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan Forwards: Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Gotham and Chelsea Women.

Useful links