How to watch today's Girona vs Real Valladolid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the La Liga match between Girona and Real Valladolid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Girona will take on Real Valladolid in La Liga at the Municipal de Montilivi Stadium on Friday.

Girona have lost four games in a row, including a Champions League defeat at the hands of Liverpool. They will be desperate to bounce back and climb up from 10th in the league standings.

Real Valladolid managed to beat Valencia 1-0 in their most recent outing. They will be a bit more confident going into this game and will be hoping they can also climb up the league standings, from their current 19th spot.

How to watch Girona vs Real Valladolid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Girona vs Real Valladolid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadi Municipal de Montilivi

The match will be played at the Municipal de Montilivi Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Girona team news

Girona will remain without Bojan Miovski and Viktor Tsygankov, who are sidelined with injuries, while Yangel Herrera is a doubt as he awaits a late assessment of a muscular issue.

On a positive note, Ladislav Krejci is back from suspension and is likely to slot into the defensive lineup.

Real Valladolid team news

Real Valladolid will travel without Selim Amallah, who continues to recover from a muscular problem.

They face selection challenges due to suspensions, with Kike Perez unavailable after accumulating a fifth yellow card against Valencia and Juanmi Latasa serving a ban following his red card in the same match.

