How to watch today's Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Girona and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid head to the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi as they take on eighth-placed Girona this weekend for yet another challenging fixture in their quest to defend La Liga crown.

Girona, sitting in an impressive eighth spot, are eager to solidify their status as strong contenders for a European berth, buoyed by their hard-fought draw against Villarreal. Meanwhile, the visitors, currently holding second place, are determined to bounce back from their setback at San Mames, aiming to get back on track with a victory and keep the heat on Barcelona at the top of the table.

How to watch Girona vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Girona vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadi Municipal de Montilivi

The match will be played at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in Girona, Spain, on Saturday, December 7, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Girona team news

Girona's week took another disappointing turn as they were shockingly eliminated from the Copa del Rey by fourth-tier side UD Logrones. In a dramatic finish, Logrones played the final stages with an outfield player in goal after their goalkeeper's red card, yet still found a way to upset their top-flight opponents.

Returning to league action, Girona are expected to field a more familiar starting XI against Madrid. However, Viktor Tsygankov, Yangel Herrera, and Yaser Asprilla remain unavailable due to injuries.

Real Madrid team news

Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, and David Alaba remain sidelined, but the defending champions emerged unscathed from their clash with Athletic Bilbao in terms of new injuries.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is likely to tweak his starting lineup slightly, with Brahim Diaz and Ferland Mendy in contention to replace Dani Ceballos and Fran Garcia. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham are expected to feature in the attack once again. In defense, Raul Asencio, who has stepped up admirably following Militao's season-ending knee injury, is set to retain his spot.

