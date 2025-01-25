How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Konyaspor, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray will look to shake off a challenging week as they host Konyaspor at Rams Park for a crucial Turkish Süper Lig encounter on Saturday.

Konyaspor find themselves teetering near the drop zone, sitting 15th in the standings with 41 points from 37 matches. This marks a significant decline compared to their commendable 8th-place finish last season. Their recent form has been lacklustre, leaving them with a tense final day as they fight to retain their top flight status.

Meanwhile, at the summit, Galatasaray are on the verge of sealing the Turkish Süper Lig title. Leading the pack with 99 points from 37 matches, the Istanbul giants have enjoyed a dominant campaign. However, their title charge hit an unexpected roadblock with a 1-0 loss to ten-man Fenerbahçe, their closest challengers in second place, during their last outing. This shock defeat has raised the stakes for their final fixture, with at least a draw required to confirm their championship.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Konyaspor online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Konyaspor will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Rams Global Stadyumu

The match will be played at the Rams Global Stadium on Saturday, January 25, with kick-off at 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray will have to cope without star forward Mauro Icardi, who is out for the season due to a cruciate ligament injury. Midfielder Gabriel Sara is also unavailable, sidelined with a hamstring problem until next month. Additionally, there’s uncertainty surrounding Fernando Muslera, as the goalkeeper’s involvement is in doubt following his reaction to fan criticism during their Europa League campaign.

Konyaspor team news

For Konyaspor, injuries will keep Pedrinho, Filip Damjanovic, and Josip Calusic out of action. However, Blaz Kramer, who found the net twice in their recent draw with Kasimpasa, is expected to spearhead the attack once again.

