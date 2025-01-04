How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Goztepe Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Goztepe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Turkish Super Lig's only unbeaten team, Galatasaray, is set to host one of this season's surprise packages, Goztepe SK, at Rams Park on Saturday in what promises to be a fascinating showdown.

Galatasaray wrapped up 2024 in style, showcasing their title-winning credentials with a resounding 5-1 victory over Kayserispor just before the Christmas break. The return of Victor Osimhen from injury added an extra spark, as the prolific forward netted twice. Baris Yilmaz also contributed a brace, while Yunus Akgun rounded off the scoring in a dominant team display.

In contrast, newly promoted Goztepe will aim to make a bold statement by doing what no side has managed so far this season—leaving Rams Park with all three points. However, Stanimir Stoilov’s men have struggled away from home, securing just one win from eight road games, in stark contrast to their flawless home record of seven victories in seven matches.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Goztepe online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Goztepe will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Galatasaray vs Goztepe kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Rams Global Stadyumu

The match will be played at the Rams Global Stadium on Saturday, January 4, with kick-off at 11 am ET/8 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray's squad is nearly at full strength, with Mauro Icardi being the sole absentee due to a long-term cruciate ligament injury that will sideline him until next season.

As Victor Osimhen, who has already netted nine league goals, leads the attack, Baris Yilmaz will look to continue his rich vein of form in front of goal.

Goztepe team news

For Goztepe, the absence of Kubilay Kanatsizkus due to an ankle issue and Isaac Solet, who is out for the season with an ACL injury, presents significant challenges. Additionally, David Datro Fofana, on loan from Chelsea, remains unavailable as he recovers from a thigh injury that is expected to keep him sidelined until late January.

