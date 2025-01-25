+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
Europa-Park Stadion
GOAL

How to watch today's Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Freiburg will take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga at the Europa-Park Stadium on Saturday.

Bayern have won their last five games in a row and will be confident of extending their four-point gap at the top of the standings.

Freiburg are eighth in the standings and will find it difficult to deal with Bayern's challenge. They will be desperate to avoid what could be a third straight defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Europa-Park Stadion

The match will be played at the Europa-Park Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

FreiburgHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFCB
1
N. Atubolu
28
M. Ginter
30
C. Guenter
3
P. Lienhart
17
L. Kuebler
42
R. Doan
8
M. Eggestein
18
E. Dinkci
32
V. Grifo
6
P. Osterhage
20
C. Adamu
1
M. Neuer
2
D. Upamecano
3
M. Kim
22
R. Guerreiro
6
J. Kimmich
8
L. Goretzka
42
J. Musiala
10
L. Sane
45
A. Pavlovic
7
S. Gnabry
9
H. Kane

4-2-3-1

FCBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Julian Schuster

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Vincent Kompany

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Freiburg team news

Freiburg have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big game against Bayern this weekend.

They have lost three matches in a row and are expected to struggle against Bayern.

Bayern Munich team news

Sacha Boey is likely to remain out as he continues to recover from an ankle issue.

Hiroki Ito and Daniel Peretz also remain unavailable for selection.

João Palhinha has made progress in his recovery from a muscular injury and has returned to partial training.

Form

SCF
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/17
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

SCF

Last 5 matches

FCB

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

