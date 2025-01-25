How to watch today's Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Freiburg will take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga at the Europa-Park Stadium on Saturday.

Bayern have won their last five games in a row and will be confident of extending their four-point gap at the top of the standings.

Freiburg are eighth in the standings and will find it difficult to deal with Bayern's challenge. They will be desperate to avoid what could be a third straight defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

The match will be played at the Europa-Park Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Freiburg team news

Freiburg have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big game against Bayern this weekend.

They have lost three matches in a row and are expected to struggle against Bayern.

Bayern Munich team news

Sacha Boey is likely to remain out as he continues to recover from an ankle issue.

Hiroki Ito and Daniel Peretz also remain unavailable for selection.

João Palhinha has made progress in his recovery from a muscular injury and has returned to partial training.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links