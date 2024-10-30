How to watch today's Feyenoord vs Ajax Eredivisie game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Feyenoord will take on Ajax in the Eredivisie at De Kuip Stadium on Wednesday.
Both these teams have accumulated 19 points so far. Feyenoord are fourth whereas Ajax are third in the standings, with a game in hand over the hosts. They are both 11 points behind league leaders PSV and will be desperate to close that gap.
Feyenoord vs Ajax kick-off time
|Date:
|October 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1 pm ET
|Venue:
|De Kuip Stadium
The match will be played at the De Kuip Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Feyenoord team news
Feyenoord will continue without striker Santiago Gimenez, who remains sidelined with a hip injury.
Key playmaker Calvin Stengs is currently unavailable due to a knee injury and Jordan Lotomba is also out with an injury.
Feyenoord possible XI: Wellenreuther; Read, Beelen, Hancko, Bueno; Hwang, Timber, Osman, Milambo, Paixao; Carranza
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bijlow, Andreev, Wellenreuther
|Defenders:
|Hancko, González, Hartman, Mitchell, Trauner, Bueno, Smal, Beelen, Read
|Midfielders:
|Zerrouki, Ivanušec, Moussa, Hwang, Paixão, Timber, Milambo, Nieuwkoop, Zechiël, Nadje
|Forwards:
|Ayase Ueda, Ibrahim Osman, Julián Carranza
Ajax team news
Ajax will miss first-team regular Sivert Mannsverk due to an ankle injury.
Amourricho van Axel Dongen and Gaston Avila, are also uncertain for their Wednesday night clash with Feyenoord.
Ajax possible XI: Ramaj; Rugani, Baas, Kaplan; Gaaei, Tahirovic, Van den Boomen, Klaassen, Wijndal; Traore, Brobbey
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gorter, Pasveer, Ramaj
|Defenders:
|Rensch, Wijndal, Kaplan, Baas, Šutalo, Rugani
|Midfielders:
|Henderson, Taylor, van den Boomen, Vos, Fitz-Jim, Tahirović, Hlynsson
|Forwards:
|Bergwijn, Brobbey, Akpom, Forbs, Rijkhoff, Traoré, van Axel Dongen, Rasmussen, Ünüvar, Godts
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|07/04/24
|Feyenoord 6 - 0 Ajax
|Eredivisie
|27/09/23
|Ajax 0 - 4 Feyenoord
|Eredivisie
|05/04/23
|Feyenoord 1 - 2 Ajax
|KNVB Cup
|19/03/23
|Ajax 2 - 3 Feyenoord
|Eredivisie
|22/01/23
|Feyenoord 1 - 1 Ajax
|Eredivisie