+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AFC Ajax v Besiktas JK - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Eredivisie
team-logo
de Kuip
team-logo
Watch on ESPN+
GOAL

How to watch today's Feyenoord vs Ajax Eredivisie game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

EredivisieFeyenoord vs AjaxFeyenoordAjax

How to watch the Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Feyenoord will take on Ajax in the Eredivisie at De Kuip Stadium on Wednesday.

Both these teams have accumulated 19 points so far. Feyenoord are fourth whereas Ajax are third in the standings, with a game in hand over the hosts. They are both 11 points behind league leaders PSV and will be desperate to close that gap.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Feyenoord vs Ajax kick-off time

Date:October 30, 2024
Kick-off time:1 pm ET
Venue:De Kuip Stadium

The match will be played at the De Kuip Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord team news

Feyenoord will continue without striker Santiago Gimenez, who remains sidelined with a hip injury.

Key playmaker Calvin Stengs is currently unavailable due to a knee injury and Jordan Lotomba is also out with an injury.

Feyenoord possible XI: Wellenreuther; Read, Beelen, Hancko, Bueno; Hwang, Timber, Osman, Milambo, Paixao; Carranza

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bijlow, Andreev, Wellenreuther
Defenders:Hancko, González, Hartman, Mitchell, Trauner, Bueno, Smal, Beelen, Read
Midfielders:Zerrouki, Ivanušec, Moussa, Hwang, Paixão, Timber, Milambo, Nieuwkoop, Zechiël, Nadje
Forwards:Ayase Ueda, Ibrahim Osman, Julián Carranza

Ajax team news

Ajax will miss first-team regular Sivert Mannsverk due to an ankle injury.

Amourricho van Axel Dongen and Gaston Avila, are also uncertain for their Wednesday night clash with Feyenoord.

Ajax possible XI: Ramaj; Rugani, Baas, Kaplan; Gaaei, Tahirovic, Van den Boomen, Klaassen, Wijndal; Traore, Brobbey

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gorter, Pasveer, Ramaj
Defenders:Rensch, Wijndal, Kaplan, Baas, Šutalo, Rugani
Midfielders:Henderson, Taylor, van den Boomen, Vos, Fitz-Jim, Tahirović, Hlynsson
Forwards:Bergwijn, Brobbey, Akpom, Forbs, Rijkhoff, Traoré, van Axel Dongen, Rasmussen, Ünüvar, Godts

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
07/04/24Feyenoord 6 - 0 AjaxEredivisie
27/09/23Ajax 0 - 4 FeyenoordEredivisie
05/04/23Feyenoord 1 - 2 AjaxKNVB Cup
19/03/23Ajax 2 - 3 FeyenoordEredivisie
22/01/23Feyenoord 1 - 1 AjaxEredivisie

Useful links

Advertisement