How to watch today's Feyenoord vs Ajax Eredivisie game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Feyenoord will take on Ajax in the Eredivisie at De Kuip Stadium on Wednesday.

Both these teams have accumulated 19 points so far. Feyenoord are fourth whereas Ajax are third in the standings, with a game in hand over the hosts. They are both 11 points behind league leaders PSV and will be desperate to close that gap.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Feyenoord vs Ajax kick-off time

Date: October 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm ET Venue: De Kuip Stadium

The match will be played at the De Kuip Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord team news

Feyenoord will continue without striker Santiago Gimenez, who remains sidelined with a hip injury.

Key playmaker Calvin Stengs is currently unavailable due to a knee injury and Jordan Lotomba is also out with an injury.

Feyenoord possible XI: Wellenreuther; Read, Beelen, Hancko, Bueno; Hwang, Timber, Osman, Milambo, Paixao; Carranza

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bijlow, Andreev, Wellenreuther Defenders: Hancko, González, Hartman, Mitchell, Trauner, Bueno, Smal, Beelen, Read Midfielders: Zerrouki, Ivanušec, Moussa, Hwang, Paixão, Timber, Milambo, Nieuwkoop, Zechiël, Nadje Forwards: Ayase Ueda, Ibrahim Osman, Julián Carranza

Ajax team news

Ajax will miss first-team regular Sivert Mannsverk due to an ankle injury.

Amourricho van Axel Dongen and Gaston Avila, are also uncertain for their Wednesday night clash with Feyenoord.

Ajax possible XI: Ramaj; Rugani, Baas, Kaplan; Gaaei, Tahirovic, Van den Boomen, Klaassen, Wijndal; Traore, Brobbey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gorter, Pasveer, Ramaj Defenders: Rensch, Wijndal, Kaplan, Baas, Šutalo, Rugani Midfielders: Henderson, Taylor, van den Boomen, Vos, Fitz-Jim, Tahirović, Hlynsson Forwards: Bergwijn, Brobbey, Akpom, Forbs, Rijkhoff, Traoré, van Axel Dongen, Rasmussen, Ünüvar, Godts

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/04/24 Feyenoord 6 - 0 Ajax Eredivisie 27/09/23 Ajax 0 - 4 Feyenoord Eredivisie 05/04/23 Feyenoord 1 - 2 Ajax KNVB Cup 19/03/23 Ajax 2 - 3 Feyenoord Eredivisie 22/01/23 Feyenoord 1 - 1 Ajax Eredivisie

