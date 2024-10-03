How to watch today's Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ferencvaros will take on Tottenham in their second game of the Europa League this season at the Groupama Arena on Thursday.

Brennan Johnson, Pape Sarr and Dominic Solanke were on target as Spurs beat Qarabag in their first match of the tournament. They will be confident of making it two wins in two games.

Ferencvaros suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Anderlecht and will be desperate to bounce back. However, it will be difficult against the Premier League side who are heading into this game on the back of a strong winning performance against Manchester United.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, TUDN and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: October 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.45 pm EST Venue: Groupama Arena

The match will be played at the Groupama Arena on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Ferencvaros team news

Ferencvaros currently have no injury concerns, allowing the head coach to field his strongest possible lineup.

Several adjustments are expected in the team that defeated Puskas Akademia last weekend.

Ferencvaros predicted XI: Dibusz; Botka, Cisse, Szalai, Ramirez; Abu Fani, Rommens; Kady, Zachariassen, Traore; Varga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Varga, Szécsi, Radnóti, Dibusz Defenders: Gartenmann, Knoester, Ćivić, Botka, Szalai, Pászka, Cissé, Gustavo, Aaneba, Kaján, Ramírez Midfielders: Ben Romdhane, Borges, Abu Fani, Zachariassen, Kehinde, Makreckis, Esiti, Tóth, Pappoe, Maïga, Rommens Forwards: Pešić, Saldanha, Owusu, Varga, Traoré, Gruber, Bassey, Misidjan

Tottenham team news

As for Tottenham, Radu Dragusin is suspended following his red card against Qarabag last week. Richarlison and Wilson Odobert remain out due to injuries.

Destiny Udogie and Son Heung-min are both doubtful for Thursday's game.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Gray, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies; Sarr, Bissouma, Bergvall; Johnson, Solanke, Werner

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Reguilon, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven Midfielders: Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Lo Celso, Sarr, Devine Forwards: Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

