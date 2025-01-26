How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Goztepe Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Goztepe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-stakes battle in the Turkish Super Lig unfolds on Sunday as Fenerbahce welcome the season's surprise package, Goztepe SK, to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

The past week has been a rollercoaster for Fenerbahce. While they managed to cut into Galatasaray's lead in the title race, their Europa League ambitions hang by a thread.

Meanwhile, Goztepe are riding the wave of a stunning campaign. Freshly promoted after two years away from the top flight, the underdogs are vying for a European spot, and a statement win against Fenerbahce would be another feather in their cap on this fairytale journey.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Goztepe online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Goztepe will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Fenerbahce vs Goztepe kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

The Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Goztepe will be played at Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul, Turkiye.

It will kick off at 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT on Sunday, January 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce team news

In goal, Irfan Can Egribayat will continue to deputise for the injured Dominik Livakovic, who is sidelined until the end of January. However, Fenerbahce are grappling with a string of injuries. Both Jayden Oosterwolde and Rodrigo Becao are out for the season due to cruciate ligament injuries, while Ismail Yuksek will remain unavailable until next month with a muscle issue.

To make matters worse for Jose Mourinho’s side, Mert Muldur, Samet Akaydin, and recent arrival Carlos are also ruled out through injury, leaving the squad stretched thin ahead of this crucial clash.

Goztepe team news

For Goztepe, the injury list is just as daunting. Long-term absentees Erdogan Yesilyurt, Emre Uzun, and Isaac Solet are all sidelined for the season with ACL injuries. Additionally, David Datro Fofana, Taha Altikardes, Dogan Erdogan, and Kubilay Kanatsizkus are unavailable due to fitness concerns.

On the brighter side for the visitors, Romulo is set to return from suspension, offering a glimmer of hope as they aim to pull off an upset in Istanbul.

