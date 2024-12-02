How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Gaziantep Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Gaziantep FK, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fenerbahce, aiming to strengthen their title bid, will host struggling Gaziantep at Ulker Stadium on Monday in their 13th match of the Turkish Super Lig season.

The home side comes into this fixture on the back of a commanding 6-2 triumph over Kayserispor on November 23. With 29 points, Fenerbahce trails league leaders Galatasaray by five points. Meanwhile, Gaziantep, sitting precariously in the lower reaches of the table, currently holds 15 points from 12 games. They'll arrive with some confidence, though, following a decisive 3-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir last Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Gaziantep FK online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Gaziantep FK will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fenerbahce vs Gaziantep FK kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

The Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Gaziantep will be played at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Turkiye.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Monday, December 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Fenerbahce team news

Sofyan Amrabat is battling a bout of stomach flu and will undergo a fitness test ahead of the match. Should he be unavailable, Ismail Yuksek is set to step in. Elsewhere, Mert Hakan Yandas is sidelined with influenza, although he wasn't expected to feature in the starting lineup. The team will also be without Jayden Oosterwolde, whose cruciate ligament injury has ruled him out for the season, and Caglar Soyuncu, who is nursing a knee issue and isn't expected back until 2025.

Gaziantep FK team news

For Gaziantep, Mustafa Eskihallac is set to continue at left-back, filling in for the injured Godfrey Bitok. Arda Kizildag will likely replace the sidelined Enric Saborit. Emre Tasdemir, who wasn't in line for a starting role, is also unavailable due to injury. On a brighter note, Bruno Viana has served his suspension and is poised to return to the starting XI.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links