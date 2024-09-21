How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are set to face off at Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium this Saturday in the highly anticipated first derby of the Turkish Super Lig season.

This will mark the 401st encounter between the two rivals, with Fenerbahce holding 149 victories, Galatasaray winning 128 times, and the teams sharing the spoils in 55 matches.

The hosts enter the season's first Intercontinental derby sitting second in the table with 13 points, trailing their long-time rivals and upcoming opponents, Galatasaray, by two points after five games.

The visitors, on the other hand, will look to extend their unbeaten streak as they aim to continue their strong start in defense of their Super Lig title.



How to watch Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the match will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.



How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue: Şukru Saracoglu Stadium

The Turkish Super Cup match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray will be played at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Türkiye.

It will kick off at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce will remain without Nigerian international Bright Osayi-Samuel, who has missed the last three matches due to a foot injury he suffered against Goztepe on August 17.

Edin Dzeko has been in excellent form for the Yellow Canaries, scoring four goals in the league so far, and the Bosnian striker will be keen to get back on the scoresheet after being held goalless in the previous Super Lig match.

Meanwhile, Dusan Tadic, who has found the net three times in the last two games, will be looking to carry his red-hot form into this crucial derby showdown.

Fenerbahce possible XI: Livakovic; Muldur, Becao, Soyuncu, Oosterwolde; Yuksek, Fred; Saint-Maximin, Szymanski, Tadic; Dzeko

Position Players Goalkeepers: En-Nesyri, Džeko, Tosun, Kent Defenders: Söyüncü, Djiku, Osayi-Samuel, Müldür, Oosterwolde, Becão, Fayed, Peres, Akaydın, Aziz, Mercan Midfielders: Tadić, Fred, Szymański, Saint-Maximin, Ünder, Kahveci, Krunić, Mor, Yüksek, Zajc, Aydın, Yandaş, Elmaz, Kapacak Forwards: Livaković, Eğribayat, Çetin, Akyüz, Akyüz

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray's striker Mauro Icardi has been absent for the last two matches due to injury and is likely to stay on the sidelines for this upcoming clash.

Napoli loanee Victor Osimhen is set to make his return to the starting lineup after missing the previous game because of registration complications, and he'll be eager to net his first goal for the club.

Turkish winger Baris Yilmaz, who has scored in each of the past four league games, is currently tied at the top of the Super Lig goal-scoring chart. He’s expected to feature on Saturday, aiming to extend his impressive streak.

Galatasaray possible XI: Muslera; Ayhan, Sanchez, Bardakci, Kutlu; Torreira, Sara; Yilmaz, Mertens, Akgun; Osimhen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Güvenç, Şen, Ordu, Balaban Defenders: Bardakcı, Nelsson, Dubois, Jelert, Bülbül, Yeşilyurt, Baltacı Midfielders: Ziyech, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu, Torreira, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, Cicâldău, Aydın, Akman, Antalyalı, Gürpüz, Nas Forwards: Icardi, Zaha, Batshuayi, Yılmaz, Demir, Akgün, Dervişoğlu, Aydın

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/05/24 Galatasaray 0-0 Fenerbahçe Trendyol Süper Lig 08/04/24 Galatasaray 1-1 Fenerbahçe TFF Süper Kupa 24/12/23 Fenerbahçe 0-0 Galatasaray Trendyol Süper Lig 04/06/23 Galatasaray 3-0 Fenerbahçe Trendyol Süper Lig 08/01/23 Fenerbahçe 0-3 Galatasaray Trendyol Süper Lig

