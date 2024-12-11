How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Athletic Club Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fenerbahce will take on Athletic Club in the Europa League at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday.

The second-placed visitors are tied with the leaders Lazio with 13 points from their first five games. They have won their last five games in a row and will be extremely confident of keeping that run intact.

The hosts are 15th in the standings, with only two wins from their first five matches. They will find it difficult to tackle the Spanish side, despite playing at home.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Fenerbahce vs Athletic Club kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

The match will be played at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce will be missing Mert Hakan Yandas and Jayden Oosterwolde due to injuries.

Fred is suspended for one match after accumulating too many yellow cards.

Caglar Soyuncu might rejoin the squad after being sidelined for the past four games with an injury.

Athletic Club team news

For Athletic, Ander Herrera remains the only confirmed absentee, as the midfielder continues to recover from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for three consecutive matches.

Unai Simon recently marked his return from injury in Athletic’s latest European fixture against Elfsborg.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FEN Last match ATH 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Athletic Club 0 - 0 Fenerbahce 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

