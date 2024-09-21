How to watch today's FC Dallas vs LAFC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC (14-7-7, 49 points) are well-positioned in the MLS standings, but it's still early days to predict the Western Conference landscape. However, things could become clearer when they face FC Dallas (9-13-7, 34 points) on Saturday night in Frisco, Texas.

Los Angeles currently holds third place in the West and has control over its playoff destiny. Meanwhile, Dallas sits in 11th place, with five games left, making this weekend's match almost a must-win if they hope to secure a playoff spot.

Dallas is coming off a narrow 3-2 defeat at Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. With three of their final five matches at home, they'll be looking to capitalize on their familiar surroundings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Toyota Stadium

The MLS match between FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT on Saturday, September 21, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

FC Dallas team news

Lorenzo Dellavalle is sidelined for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL, while Jesus Murillo is also out with a knee issue. Marlon Santos is currently waiting on his visa clearance, and Cristian Olivera is listed as questionable with a leg concern. Meanwhile, LAFC forward Denis Bouanga has been in fine form, netting 17 goals this season, including one in June's 1-0 victory over Dallas at home.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Trip, Ibeagha, Farfan; Ruan, Lletget, illarramendi, Arriola; Ferreira, Moses, Velasco

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maurer, Carrera, Paes Defenders: Gonzalez, Farfan, Parker, Tafari, Twumasi, Korca, Ibeagha, Junqua, Norris Midfielders: Arriola, Lletget, Sainte, Show, Urzua, Pondeca, Kamungo, Sali, illarramendi Forwards: Musa, Sealy, Ntsabeleng, Velasco, Farrington, Endeley, Ansah, Henry-Scott, Scott

Los Angeles FC team news

Alan Velasco, who found the back of the net for the first time this season on Wednesday, returned to action during FCD’s latest home match after a 10-month recovery from an ACL injury. The 22-year-old Argentine has been gradually building up his fitness and playing time, highlighted by a 45-minute stint on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

Geovane Jesus continues his recovery from a torn ACL, while Paxton Pomykal is out for the season following surgery on his left knee to address a cartilage problem. Liam Fraser is sidelined due to a leg injury, and Manuel "Show" Cafumana is questionable after being substituted at halftime in the last game due to an injury.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Chanot, Long, Campos; Tillman, Sanchez, O'Brien; Bogusz, Giroud, Bounga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Hasal, Ochoa Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long, Bombino, Rosales, Marlon Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Giroud, Olivera, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Wibowo, Muller, Bouanga, Vega

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/02/24 Los Angeles FC 1-1 FC Dallas MLS 07/02/23 FC Dallas 2-0 Los Angeles FC MLS 03/26/23 Los Angeles FC 2-1 FC Dallas MLS 09/11/22 FC Dallas 2-1 Los Angeles FC MLS 06/30/22 Los Angeles FC 3-1 FC Dallas MLS

Useful links