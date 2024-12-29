+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Goodison Park
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Everton vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueEverton vs Nottingham ForestEvertonNottingham Forest

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton gear up to host Nottingham Forest in a Premier League clash on Sunday, with the home side eager to narrow the points gap between themselves and their visitors in the standings.

Everton come into the contest off the back of three consecutive stalemates. They held Arsenal to a goalless draw, repeated the feat against Chelsea, and most recently shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City. At home, Everton have displayed resilience, recording two wins and four draws in their last six league outings, remaining unbeaten. During this run, they netted seven goals and conceded just two.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have been in fine form, picking up three wins on the bounce. They defeated Aston Villa 2-1, overcame Brentford with a 2-0 victory, and edged out Tottenham 1-0. On their travels, Forest have managed three wins in their last six Premier League games, alongside one draw and two losses. They’ve been fairly productive in attack, scoring nine goals, but their defence has been breached ten times in the same stretch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Nottingham Forest will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT on Sunday, December 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Everton vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

EvertonHome team crest

4-5-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestNFO
1
J. Pickford
19
V. Mykolenko
32
J. Branthwaite
6
J. Tarkowski
18
A. Young
16
A. Doucoure
8
O. Mangala
7
D. McNeil
27
I. Gueye
11
J. Harrison
9
D. Calvert-Lewin
26
M. Sels
7
N. Williams
5
Murillo
34
O. Aina
31
N. Milenkovic
21
A. Elanga
16
N. Dominguez
10
M. Gibbs-White
14
C. Hudson-Odoi
8
E. Anderson
11
C. Wood

4-2-3-1

NFOAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Sean Dyche

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Nuno Espirito Santo

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Everton team news

Ashley Young is set to return to Everton's lineup following his one-match suspension, which kept him out of the clash against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Iliman Ndiaye has been a thorn in the side of Premier League defenses this season. The Everton winger has consistently drawn fouls, earning his team numerous free-kicks in each of his last six league appearances at Goodison Park.

Nottingham Forest team news

As for Nottingham Forest, they will be missing key midfielder Ryan Yates, who is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign during their Boxing Day encounter with Tottenham Hotspur.

On a brighter note for Forest, Anthony Elanga has been in fine form, finding the back of the net in each of his last three Premier League outings.

Form

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

NFO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

EVE

Last 5 matches

NFO

2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

7

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

