How to watch today's Deportivo Riestra vs Velez Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Deportivo Riestra, currently ninth in Argentina's top division, will welcome league leaders Velez Sarsfield to Estadio Guillermo Laza on Monday for their 22nd league fixture of the season.

The hosts sit on 30 points after 21 rounds, having recently played to a 0-0 stalemate with Club Atletico Platense on November 8. In that encounter, the home side struggled to create opportunities, managing only three shots and holding a mere 28% of the ball.

Meanwhile, Velez Sarsfield, who claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Tigre on Friday, sits atop the Argentine Primera Division with 42 points. They hold a three-point advantage over Huracan in second place, with just six matches left to play. If they go on to clinch the title, it would mark a remarkable turnaround from their 25th-place finish last season.

The match between Deportivo Riestra and River Plate will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US with live updates available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Deportivo Riestra vs Velez Sarsfield kick-off time

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue: Estadio Guillermo Laza

Deportivo Riestra will welcome Velez Sarsfield to the Guillermo Laza on Monday, November 11, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT in the US.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Riestra team news

Ignacio Arce is expected to start in goal, likely backed by a trio of centre-backs—Cristian Paz, Alan Barrionuevo, and Nicolas Caro Torres.

In midfield, Deportivo Riestra may go with a three-man setup, so Milton Celiz, Pablo Monje, and Pedro Ramirez are probable starters.

For the attack, Alexander Diaz and Antony Alonso led the line in their previous match against Club Atlético Platense, and they’re likely to be entrusted with the forward roles once again on Monday.

Deportivo Riestra possible XI: Arce; Goitia, Paz, Barrionuevo, Torres, Sansotre; Celiz, Monje, Ramirez; Diaz, Alonso.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barcelo, Arce, Saracho Defenders: Apolonio, James, Barrionuevo, Murillo, Ramírez, MacEachen, Goitia, Caro Torres, Paz, Rodríguez, Villoldo, Minervino, Sayavedra, Sansotre, Toledo Pacheco, Benítez, Cavallera Midfielders: Celiz, Rodríguez, Pereira, Bravo, Sánchez, Sanabria, Monje, Goya, Landriel Forwards: Herrera, Alonso, Díaz, Benegas, Martin Fernandez, Brito, Cucinotta

Velez Sarsfield team news

Turning to the visitors, strikers Ricardo Centurion, Alejo Sarco, and Michael Santos are unavailable, which could open the door for Braian Romero to start up front.

In midfield, Santiago Caseres is sidelined, so Christian Ordonez and Jalil Elias may form a double-pivot partnership.

Vélez Sarsfield could opt for a back four of Joaquin Garcia, Emanuel Mammana, Valentin Gomez, and Agustin Bouzat.

Velez Sarsfield possible XI: Marchiori; Garcia, Mammana, Gomez, Bouzat; Ordonez, Elias; Pizzini, Aquino, Fernandez; Romero.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Marchiori Defenders: Gómez, García, Mammana, Quirós, Fernández, Lagos, Gómez, Guidara, Pernicone, Roldán, Gordon, Montoro, Andrada Midfielders: Fernández, Elias, Aquino, Centurión, Piñeiro, Ordoñez, Cáseres, Pizzini, Bouzat, Bussio Forwards: Romero, Santos, Carrizo, Pellegrini, Sarco

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/02/2024 Deportivo Riestra 1-2 Velez Sarsfield Copa de la Liga Profesional

