How to watch today's DC United vs Columbus Crew MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between DC United and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Still nursing the sting of their Campeonato Cup disappointment, Columbus Crew return to MLS action as they travel to Audi Field to take on DC United this Saturday. With only four games left in the regular season, both sides will look to make a late climb up the table.

The hosts faced another blow in their pursuit of a top-seven finish in the Eastern Conference, enduring a crushing 4-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union last Sunday. Under the guidance of head coach Troy Lesesne, the Black-and-Red will aim to disrupt the Crew's possession with high pressing, transitioning quickly into attack. However, despite their aggressive approach, DC United has struggled to maintain consistency, and recent setbacks have left their playoff ambitions teetering on the edge.

Meanwhile, the visitors saw their hopes of claiming a second trophy this season dashed on Wednesday night, falling to Club América in the Campeones Cup after a tense penalty shootout.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch DC United vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the game is available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

DC United vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Audi Field

The Major League Soccer match between DC United and Columbus Crew will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, September 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

The hosts will be missing key players for Saturday's clash, with Cristian Dajome and Aaron Herrera suspended after reaching the yellow card limit in their recent match against Philadelphia.

Injury concerns also persist for the Black-and-Red, as they continue to deal with the absences of several pivotal players. Matai Akinmboni (ankle), Conner Antley (knee), and Jackson Hopkins (ankle) remain sidelined. Austrian defender David Schnegg is still out after missing the last four games with a calf issue, while Russell Canouse is questionable following an abdominal strain.

DC United possible XI: Bono; Tubbs, Mcvey, Peltola; Santos, Klich, Ku-DiPietro, Rodriguez; Pirani, Stroud, Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Miller, Bono, Crockford, Zamudio Defenders: Bartlett, Santos, Antley, Tubbs, Herrera, Sargis, Akinmboni, McVey Midfielders: Peltola, Enow, Canouse, Stroud, Pirani, Rodriguez, Garay, Ku-DiPietro, Hopkins, Klich Forwards: Dajome, Murrell, Benteke, Badji, Fletcher

Columbus Crew team news

On the other side, the visitors will be missing their experienced shot-stopper, Evan Bush, who remains out due to a serious arm injury sustained in April.

Up front, Cucho Hernandez has netted 15 goals this season, placing him seventh in the race for the Golden Boot. He trails DC United's Cristian Benteke, who leads the standings by four goals, with both strikers aiming to boost their tallies when they meet this weekend.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Cheberko, Amundsen; Farsi, Matan, Nagbe, Arfsten; Jackson, Rossi, Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen, Romero Defenders: Herrera, Camacho, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Zawadzki, Yeboah, Matan Forwards: Hernandez, Rossi, Habroune, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/07/24 Columbus Crew 1-1 DC United MLS 04/09/23 DC United 0-2 Columbus Crew MLS 03/05/23 Columbus Crew 2-0 DC United MLS 07/14/22 DC United 2-2 Columbus Crew MLS 05/01/22 Columbus Crew 3-0 DC United MLS

Useful links