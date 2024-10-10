How to watch today's Cuba vs Trinidad & Tobago Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Cuba and Trinidad and Tobago, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cuba will take on Trinidad and Tobago in the group stage of the Concacaf Nations League at the Antonio Maceo Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams are chasing their first win in the group stage. Cuba have registered draws in both their games so far, whereas Trinidad opened their campaign with a 0-4 loss to Honduras before holding French Guinea to a draw. They will be hoping they can put up a fight away from home in this clash.

How to watch Cuba vs Trinidad and Tobago online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Cuba vs Trinidad and Tobago kick-off time

Date: October 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET Venue: Antonio Maceo Stadium

The match will be played at the Antonio Maceo Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Cuba team news

Cuba will be without Yunior Perez for this match due to suspension

The team may hence switch to a four-man defense with Dariel Morejon and Karel Perez pairing up at center-back.

Cuba possible starting lineup: Morgado; De la Cruz, Morejon, Perez, Blanco; Espino, Diaz, Cordero, Matos, Hernandez; Reyes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arozarena, Morgado, Hodelin Defenders: Vázquez, Casanova, Morejón, Pérez, Polo, Calvo Midfielders: Espino, Reyes, Hernández, Torres, Mena, Rodríguez, Campos Forwards: Matos, Reyes, Pozo-Venta, Paradela, Díaz, Sánchez

Trinidad and Tobago team news

Trinidad and Tobago will see the return of two experienced players, Joevin Jones and former captain Kevin Molino, both of whom last played in the 2023 Gold Cup in the USA.

Trinidad predicted XI: Smith; A Jones, David, Garcia; Ramparsad, Gilbert, Gill, J Jones; Telfer, Spicer, Woodley

Position Players Goalkeepers: Biggette, Smith, Enill Defenders: Raymond, Archer, Hodge, David, Jones, Garcia, Gomez Midfielders: Muckette, Rampersad, Gilbert, Yeates, Phillips, Powder Forwards: Auvray, Gill, Moore, James, Woodley, Telfer, Lee

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/07/15 Trinidad and Tobago 2 - 0 Cuba Gold Cup 16/11/14 Cuba 0 - 0 Trinidad and Tobago Caribbean Cup 17/12/12 Cuba E 1 - 0 Trinidad and Tobago Caribbean Cup 19/11/12 Trinidad and Tobago 1 - 0 Cuba Caribbean Cup 27/11/10 Trinidad and Tobago 0 - 2 Cuba Caribbean Cup

