How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton will be aiming to secure only their second win of the 2024-25 Premier League season when they travel to Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon to face Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace have endured a rough patch, picking up just one point from their last three matches. They suffered back-to-back defeats against Arsenal, losing 3-2 and 5-1, before managing a goalless stalemate with Bournemouth in their most recent outing. Their home form has been underwhelming, with just one victory in their last six league games at Selhurst Park. During this run, they’ve drawn twice and lost three times, scoring five goals but shipping 11 in return.

Southampton, meanwhile, have also struggled for form. They fell 2-1 to Liverpool, secured a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Fulham, and narrowly lost 1-0 to West Ham in their last three encounters. On the road, the Saints have been winless in six Premier League outings, managing two draws while suffering four defeats. Their attack has only mustered two goals in that time, while their defence has conceded eight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

The match will be played at Selhurst Park on Sunday, December 29, with kick-off at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT in the US.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace remain without Matheus Franca, Adam Wharton, and Franco Umeh-Chibueze, while Will Hughes is a question mark after being forced off early in the second half against Bournemouth due to an injury concern.

Manager Oliver Glasner will have been thrilled with his team's display at the Vitality Stadium. Despite the quick turnaround between matches, most of the starting lineup is expected to retain their places for this encounter.

If Hughes isn't fit to feature, Cheick Doucoure could step in to fill the midfield gap. Meanwhile, Ismaila Sarr, Eberechi Eze, and Jean-Philippe Mateta are set to continue leading the charge in the attacking third for the Eagles. On the defensive end, Marc Guehi will be unavailable due to suspension following his yellow card in the Bournemouth game, potentially paving the way for Chris Richards to slot into the backline.

Southampton team news

On the Southampton side, injuries will sideline Gavin Bazunu, Ross Stewart, Jack Stephens, and Will Smallbone for this contest.

Despite falling short against West Ham, there were encouraging signs for the Saints, who are likely to stick with their 3-4-3 formation. A shake-up in attack could see Tyler Dibling handed an opportunity in the forward line.

Dibling has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs this season with his standout performances and looks poised to earn a place in Southampton's front three on Sunday afternoon.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links