How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming to secure back-to-back Premier League victories in the span of four days, Manchester City head to Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon to face Crystal Palace.

The Eagles ended a four-match winless run on Tuesday evening with a crucial triumph over Ipswich Town at Portman Road. That result lifted Crystal Palace three points above the relegation zone and brought them within touching distance of 15th place.

Meanwhile, after enduring a seven-game stretch without tasting victory, the Sky Blues finally claimed a much-needed win by defeating Nottingham Forest in midweek. The defending champions currently trail league leaders Liverpool by nine points but have started to chip away at the deficit following the Reds' midweek draw against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT on Saturday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace continue to grapple with injuries, with Chadi Riad (knee) and both Adam Wharton and Matheus Franca (groin) still unavailable. However, there is hope that Riad and Wharton could return later this month.

Midfielder Cheick Doucoure is ready to start after Oliver Glasner clarified that his substitution at half-time against Ipswich was due to a yellow card rather than an injury. The Mali international will vie for a spot in midfield alongside Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes. Meanwhile, Daichi Kamada is back in contention following a three-match suspension and might slot into midfield or play a more advanced role supporting Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze.

Manchester City team news

For Manchester City, the injury list has grown following their midweek victory over Nottingham Forest, with Nathan Ake sidelined by a hamstring issue. He joins Rodri (ACL), Oscar Bobb (leg fracture), Mateo Kovacic (unspecified), and John Stones (foot) on the treatment table.

There are also doubts surrounding Manuel Akanji, who exited at halftime in the Forest clash due to an unspecified problem, and Phil Foden, who missed that game because of bronchitis. Should both Ake and Akanji be unavailable, Josko Gvardiol may shift to central defense, or 19-year-old Jahmai Simpson-Pusey could partner Ruben Dias at the back, with Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis filling the full-back positions.

Manager Pep Guardiola will deliberate whether to start Kevin De Bruyne again after his midweek outing, likely partnering Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish in midfield. Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega might retain his place for a third consecutive match, potentially keeping Ederson on the bench.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

