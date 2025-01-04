How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea are set to face Crystal Palace in Premier League action this weekend, aiming to recover from a streak of underwhelming performances.

Crystal Palace sit in 15th position with 20 points from 19 matches—a season that has largely fallen short of expectations. Following a strong conclusion to the previous campaign under Oliver Glasner, the Eagles entered this term with optimism. However, various challenges have stifled their progress. While there has been some improvement as the season has progressed, there remains significant room for growth.

The absence of Michael Olise has left a noticeable void in productivity, with no one stepping up to match his contributions. Eberechi Eze has also struggled to replicate his impressive form from last season. Injuries have likely played a role, compounded by the impact of Olise's absence on Eze's output. Additionally, Adam Wharton has been sidelined for much of the campaign, and even when he featured, he battled through injuries. His imminent return, however, could offer the side a much-needed lift.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

The match will be played at Selhurst Park on Saturday, January 4, 2025. Kick-off is at 10 am ET/ 7 am PT for US fans.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Heading into this clash, Palace remain without the services of Adam Wharton and Matheus França, both sidelined due to injuries. Fresh off a win against Southampton, Oliver Glasner might stick with a similar lineup but could opt to reinstate Marc Guehi in place of Chris Richards, as Guehi is now available after serving a suspension.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea, on the other hand, are grappling with an extensive injury list. Wesley Fofana, Roméo Lavia, Benoît Badiashile, Ben Chilwell, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Mykhailo Mudryk are all unavailable for various reasons.

Following their most recent loss, the Blues are expected to shuffle the deck. Both Nicolas Jackson and Jadon Sancho could find their way back into the starting XI as Chelsea look to reignite their campaign.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links