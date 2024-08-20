How to watch today's Corinthians vs RB Bragantino Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Corinthians and Red Bull Bragantino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Corinthians will face RB Bragantino in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana Round-of-16 at the Neo Quimica Arena on Tuesday.

Corinthians are unbeaten in their last five matches, which includes a 2-1 victory in the first leg. Giovane Nascimento and Talles Magno scored for Tuesday's hosts in that game and they will be the favourites to go through as they head into the second leg.

The visitors are winless in their last five games and have lost three during that period. They will be hoping they can pull off an upset.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino kick-off time

Date: August 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Neo Quimica Arena

The match will be played at the Neo Quimica Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports Connect in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Corinthians team news

Corinthians are dealing with several injury issues ahead of this match. Ruan Oliveira is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury and Alex Santana is nursing a thigh problem.

Yuri Alberto, the team's top scorer in the Copa Sudamericana with five goals this season, is joined on the sidelines by Diego Palacios.

Corinthians predicted XI: Souza; Caca, Torres, Henrique; Matheuzinho, Raniele, Bidu, Charles; Nascimento, Magno; Raul.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Souza, Donelli Defenders: Matheuzinho, Torres, Caetano, Ramalho, Henrique, Bidu, Fagner, Cacá, Mana, Hugo Midfielders: Maycon, Charles, Garro, Raniele, Biro, Bidon, Araújo, Ryan, Coronado Forwards: Romero, Henrique, Giovane, Raul, Sousa, Kayke, Wesley, Magno

Red Bull Bragantino team news

For Bragantino, Juninho Capixaba and Nathan Camargo are still unavailable, and Eric Ramires is out with a calf injury.

Matheus Fernandes, Pedro Henrique, Cleiton, and Lucao are all recovering from thigh injuries and will miss this match.

RB Bragantino predicted XI: Fabricio; Hurtado, D Mendes, Santos, Candido; Evangelista, Jhonatan, Jadsom; Helinho, Sasha, Mosquera.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cleiton, Fabrício, Lucão Defenders: Realpe, Santos, Cunha, Henrique, Capixaba, Guilherme, Hurtado, Cândido, Mendes, Mendes Midfielders: Jadsom, Jhon, Ramires, Evangelista, Lincoln, Raul, Fernandes Forwards: Helinho, Borbas, Sasha, Neves, Vitinho, Mosquera, Laquintana, Vinicinho

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/08/24 RB Bragantino 1 - 2 Corinthians Copa Sudamericana 11/08/24 Corinthians 1 - 1 RB Bragantino Serie A 21/04/24 RB Bragantino 1 - 0 Corinthians Serie A 06/11/23 RB Bragantino 1 - 0 Corinthians Serie A 02/07/23 Corinthians 0 - 1 RB Bragantino Serie A

Useful links