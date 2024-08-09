How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Sporting KC Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Columbus Crew and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will take on Sporting Kansas City in the Round-of-32 of the Leagues Cup on Friday at the Lower.com Field.

Both teams won and lost a game each in their group stage and will be confident of getting into the Round of 16 with a win.

Columbus will be the favourites for this one and will be hoping to repeat their performance from the last and only meeting between these two teams in June. In that game, they were able to beat their opponents 4-0.

Columbus Crew vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Date: August 9 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET Venue: Lower.com Field

The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Friday, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

Columbus will head into the match with just one injury worry: backup goalkeeper Evan Bush, who is managing a wrist problem.

They will be confident of repeating their performance from the 4-0 win against the same opponents two months ago.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Matan, Arfsten; Rossi, Russell-Rowe; Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Habroune, Ramirez

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting Kansas City were without Memo Rodriguez due to a quad injury in the last game. Logan Ndenbe and Felipe Hernandez remain sidelined as well.

John Pulskamp and Jake Davis recently rejoined the squad following their Olympic stint with the US team.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Davis, Castellanos, Voloder, Ndenbe; Walter, Radoja, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Afrifa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe Defenders: Voloder, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Leibold, Bassong, Davis, Pierre Midfielders: Radoja, Thommy Forwards: Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell, Davies

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/06/24 Columbus Crew 4-0 Sporting Kansas City MLS 24/04/22 Sporting Kansas City 0-0 Columbus Crew Friendly 13/02/20 Columbus Crew 2-0 Sporting Kansas City MLS 24/06/19 Columbus Crew 0-1 Sporting Kansas City MLS 28/05/18 Sporting Kansas City 0-0 Columbus Crew MLS

