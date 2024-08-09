How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Sporting KC Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Columbus Crew will take on Sporting Kansas City in the Round-of-32 of the Leagues Cup on Friday at the Lower.com Field.
Both teams won and lost a game each in their group stage and will be confident of getting into the Round of 16 with a win.
Columbus will be the favourites for this one and will be hoping to repeat their performance from the last and only meeting between these two teams in June. In that game, they were able to beat their opponents 4-0.
Columbus Crew vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time
|Date:
|August 9 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Lower.com Field
The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Friday, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Columbus Crew vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Columbus Crew team news
Columbus will head into the match with just one injury worry: backup goalkeeper Evan Bush, who is managing a wrist problem.
They will be confident of repeating their performance from the 4-0 win against the same opponents two months ago.
Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Matan, Arfsten; Rossi, Russell-Rowe; Hernandez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schulte, Hagen
|Defenders:
|Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira
|Midfielders:
|Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah
|Forwards:
|Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Habroune, Ramirez
Sporting Kansas City team news
Sporting Kansas City were without Memo Rodriguez due to a quad injury in the last game. Logan Ndenbe and Felipe Hernandez remain sidelined as well.
John Pulskamp and Jake Davis recently rejoined the squad following their Olympic stint with the US team.
Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Davis, Castellanos, Voloder, Ndenbe; Walter, Radoja, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Afrifa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe
|Defenders:
|Voloder, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Leibold, Bassong, Davis, Pierre
|Midfielders:
|Radoja, Thommy
|Forwards:
|Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell, Davies
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|23/06/24
|Columbus Crew 4-0 Sporting Kansas City
|MLS
|24/04/22
|Sporting Kansas City 0-0 Columbus Crew
|Friendly
|13/02/20
|Columbus Crew 2-0 Sporting Kansas City
|MLS
|24/06/19
|Columbus Crew 0-1 Sporting Kansas City
|MLS
|28/05/18
|Sporting Kansas City 0-0 Columbus Crew
|MLS