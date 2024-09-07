How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders are set to face off in Major League Soccer for the first time since 2021 on Saturday.
The Crew are in impressive form, having won their last eight matches across all competitions, while the Sounders are eager to rebound after suffering two consecutive losses. Since August, the Crew have been on a strong run, highlighted by their 3-1 triumph over Los Angeles FC to secure the Leagues Cup for the first time.
They maintained their momentum in MLS with a narrow 1-0 win against Philadelphia Union, followed by an impressive 4-2 victory over New York City FC last weekend.
In sharp contrast to the hosts, the Seattle Sounders arrive at this match having suffered two consecutive losses across all competitions. The Sounders fell 1-0 to Los Angeles FC in the US Open Cup on August 29 and then lost by the same scoreline to the Portland Timbers in their latest MLS fixture.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, September 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Lower.com Field
The MLS match between Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders will be played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, United States.
It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, September 7, in the US.
Team news & squads
Columbus Crew team news
The hosts will be without backup goalkeeper Evan Bush, who continues to recover from a wrist injury sustained earlier in the season.
Cucho Hernandez, who has been directly involved in 22 goals this season (13 goals and 9 assists), is anticipated to lead the attack alongside Christian Ramirez.
Diego Rossi, who scored in the last match to bring his tally to 21 goal contributions in 25 MLS appearances, is expected to play just behind the front two.
Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Matan, DeJuan Jones; Rossi; Ramirez, Hernandez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schulte, Hagen, Romero
|Defenders:
|Herrera, Camacho, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Farsi, Moreira
|Midfielders:
|Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Zawadzki, Yeboah, Matan
|Forwards:
|Hernandez, Rossi, Habroune, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten
Seattle Sounders FC team news
The visitors will continue to miss midfielder Braudilio Rodrigues, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury and is expected to be out until mid-September.
Young winger Georgi Minoungou, recently signed from Tacoma Defiance, may make his first start after appearing as a substitute in the last two matches.
Seattle Sounders possible XI: Thomas; A Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Tolo; Vargas, Paulo; C Roldan, Rusnak, Rothrock; Morris
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Frei, Thomas, Castro
|Defenders:
|Nathan, Tolo, Bell, A. Roldan, Ragen, Andrade, Baker, Hawkins
|Midfielders:
|C. Roldan, Paulo, Atencio, De la Vega, Rusnak, Rothrock, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Chu, Leyva, Kitahara
|Forwards:
|Morris, Musovski, Teves
