How to watch today's Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy MLS Cup Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Facing a do-or-die situation, the No. 7 Colorado Rapids will host an MLS playoff matchup on Friday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, marking their first home postseason appearance since 2021. Their opponents, the No. 2 Los Angeles Galaxy, hold a commanding advantage after a dominant showing in Game 1 of this best-of-three series.

In that opener, the Galaxy overpowered the Burgundy Boys with a 5-0 rout at Dignity Health Sports Park. A second victory would secure the Galaxy a spot in the Western Conference semifinals, a feat they last achieved in 2022 when they ousted Nashville SC in the first round before falling to their rivals, Los Angeles FC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV.

Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Venue: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

The MLS match between LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids will be played at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

It will kick off at 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT on Friday, November 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Colorado Rapids team news

In the series opener, the Colorado Rapids faced some notable absences: Djordje Mihailovic was ruled out with an ankle sprain, Michael Edwards sat out due to back soreness, and Cole Bassett remains on the mend from a quad injury.

Since Decision Day against Austin FC, the Rapids made two adjustments to their starting lineup. Zack Steffen returned to goal, taking over for Adam Beaudry, while former Galaxy winger Kevin Cabral filled in for the sidelined Mihailovic.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Vines, Abubakar, Maxso, Rosenberry; Larraz, Ronan; Cabral, Harris, Lewis; Navarro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Bandre Defenders: Rosenberry, Cannon, Maxso, Abubakar, Loffelsend, Anderson, Edwards, Jones, Travis Midfielders: Mihailovic, Fernandez, Larraz, Ronan, Frederick, Chacon Forwards: Lewis, Navarro, Harris, Stewart-Baynes, Yapi

LA Galaxy team news

It was no shock that the Los Angeles Galaxy clinched a dominant 5-0 victory over the visiting Colorado Rapids last Saturday. A second win would propel the five-time MLS Cup champions forward and conclude the Rapids' season.

In Game 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park, Dejan Joveljic and Riqui Puig each tallied a brace, while defender John Nelson contributed with his first-ever MLS goal. The Galaxy's only injury concern heading into the next game is Martin Caceres, who remains doubtful for Friday due to an Achilles issue.

With braces from Joveljic and Puig and a goal from Nelson, LA comfortably claimed the opening match.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Garces, Yoshida, Nelson; Brugman, Puig, Cerrillo; Pec, Joveljic, Paintsil

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Brugman, Delgado, Puig, Reus, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente, Reus Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 10/27/24 LA Galaxy 5-5 Colorado Rapids MLS 10/03/24 Colorado Rapids 1-1 LA Galaxy MLS 07/18/24 LA Galaxy 3-3 Colorado Rapids MLS 06/25/23 Colorado Rapids 0-0 LA Galaxy MLS 05/07/23 LA Galaxy 1-3 Colorado Rapids MLS

