How to watch today's Club America vs Pumas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between CF America and Club Universidad Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Sunday evening, one of the most intense rivalries in Mexican football will unfold at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, where Club America will host their cross-city foes Pumas UNAM. Since 2010, Las Aguilas have dominated the Clasico Capitalino, claiming victory in 20 of their last 41 encounters, compared to Pumas' 10 wins, with the remaining 11 ending in draws.

Last weekend, Andre Jardine's side salvaged a 1-1 draw against Necaxa, thanks to a stoppage-time equalizer from Henry Martin. The dramatic finish extended Club America’s unbeaten run to three matches. However, the result also broke their defensive streak, as they conceded for the first time since their 4-1 loss to Cruz Azul on August 31.

On the other hand, Gustavo Lema's men snatched a late victory when Ignacio Pussetto netted just before the 90th minute, securing a 1-0 win over Tijuana. The triumph propelled Pumas into fifth place in the Liga MX standings, and they registered their second consecutive clean sheet in the process.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch CF America vs Pumas UNAM online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CF America vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca

The match will be played at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday, September 29, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Unfortunately, injuries have sidelined Igor Lichnovsky, Jorge Mere, and Israel Reyes, leaving coach Andre Jardine without several key players for selection this week. Despite these setbacks, the Brazilian coach still boasts a squad filled with top-quality talent.

As mentioned earlier, Henry Martin rescued a point for his team with a last-minute equalizer, marking his first goal in six matches. So far in 2024, the 31-year-old forward has tallied five goals and two assists over 733 minutes of Liga MX action. The last time Martin squared off against Pumas, he managed to get on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, winger Brian Rodriguez could pose a real danger on Sunday, as the nimble attacker aims to consistently contribute to his team's offense. The 24-year-old has notched two goals and one assist in his five Apertura outings so far.

CF America possible XI: Malagon; Calderon, Araujo, Castillo, Acosta; Sanchez, dos Santos, Rodriguez; Valdes, Zendejas, Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Estrada, Cota Defenders: Reyes, Araujo, Calderon, Lara, Borja, Juarez, Lichnovsky, Vazquez, Espinoza Midfielders: Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun, E. Sanchez Forwards: Hernandez, Martin, Aguirre

Pumas UNAM team news

Julio Gonzalez secured his third clean sheet in his ninth start of the 2024 Apertura. It was a relatively quiet evening for the 33-year-old goalkeeper, who made just two saves to keep Tijuana at bay. The veteran Mexican shot-stopper, capped five times for his country, has now featured in 95 matches for Pumas since joining the squad during the 2020/2021 season.

On the other hand, Cesar Huerta is doubtful to return after picking up a thigh injury last week, a setback that could hamper Pumas' attacking efforts. The Mexican youngster has been pivotal, contributing two goals and two assists across his eight league appearances this season.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Natan, Magallan, Duarte; Ergas, Quispe; Caicedo, Reyes, Funes; Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Bennevendo, Magallan, Duarte, Silva, Monroy, J. Rivas, Ergas Midfielders: Lopez, Caicedo, Huerta, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe Forwards: Martinez, Avila, Pussetto, Flunes Mori

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/21/24 Pumas UNAM 2-2 Club América Liga MX, Clausura 10/01/23 Club América 1-0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX, Apertura 04/23/23 Club América 1-1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX, Clausura 12/24/22 Pumas UNAM 2-0 Club América Club Friendly Games 08/14/22 Pumas UNAM 0-3 Club América Liga MX, Apertura

Useful links