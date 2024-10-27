How to watch today's Club America vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between CF America and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club América and Monterrey will face off in a Liga MX Apertura Matchday 14 showdown on Sunday, both sides eager to claim three points. The hosts recently played to a 2-2 stalemate at Club Tijuana in a midweek clash.

Alex Zendejas opened the scoring in the 26th minute for América, but a penalty conversion by Christian Rivera in first-half injury time leveled the match. Early in the second half, Domingo Blanco put Tijuana ahead, but Rodrigo Aguirre found the back of the net midway through the half to restore parity.

As for Monterrey, they played out a scoreless draw against UNAM Pumas at home, sharing the points. The result left La Pandilla sitting in third place with 25 points from 14 matches, while Club América are currently 10th, holding 18 points.

How to watch CF America vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between CF America and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX through the MLS Season Pass.

CF America vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:05 pm ET/ 7:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca

The Liga MX match between Club America and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 10:05 pm ET/ 7:05 pm PT on Sunday, October 27, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Brazilian manager Andre Jardine faces a growing injury list, as Víctor Davila exited the pitch before halftime with a significant setback. The Chilean forward was immediately transported to the hospital, where an x-ray confirmed a fractured fibula. This injury is likely to keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season, although the official statement from the blue-and-cream club emphasized that his return will hinge on recovery progress.

Alvaro Fidalgo, the Spanish midfielder, is also among the sidelined players, dealing with a sprained ankle. However, reports suggest that recent assessments offer a glimmer of hope, and he may be available for this weekend's clash with Monterrey.

Paraguayan midfielder Richard Sanchez remains doubtful due to muscle issues, and it's uncertain if he'll make the lineup for the upcoming encounter. Similarly, Uruguayan center-back Sebastian Caceres continues his recovery, while Ramon Juarez missed the latest match following a knee problem picked up in training. There's a possibility Juárez could make his return this weekend, but Igor Lichnovsky will be unavailable until the new year.

In their recent outing, Israel Reyes and Cristian Calderon received yellow cards, alongside Rodrigo Aguirre, who accumulated five bookings this season. As a result, Aguirre faces a suspension and won't be in the lineup, presenting another significant challenge for the coaching staff.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Reyes, dos Santos, Vazquez, Calderon, Alvarez; Zendejas, Cervantes, Valdes; Dilrosun, Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Estrada, Cota Defenders: Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, Borja, Juarez, Vazquez Midfielders: Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, Zendejas, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun Forwards: Davila, Hernandez, Aguirre

Monterrey team news

After his stunning display in the Clásico Regio, where he netted a crucial brace to secure La Pandilla's victory, young academy talent Iker Fimbres is set to be the center of attention if he takes the field again and Martín Demichelis continues to place his trust in him. Despite injuries to Monterrey's first-choice center-backs, the side remains the third-best defense in the competition. With Igor Lichnovsky and Sebastian Cáceres unavailable, the rest of the squad has stepped up to meet the challenge.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Aguirre, Medina, Moreno, Arteaga; Ocampos, Ambriz, Ochoa; Canales, Oliver, Berterame

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Arteaga, Guzman, Gutierrez, Aguirre, Moreno, Grijalva, Vegas, Leone, Medina, Bustos Midfielders: Ambriz, Torres, Canales, Rojas, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez, Ramirez Forwards: Berterame, Vazquez, De la Rossa, Ocampos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/02/24 Club América 1-1 CF Monterrey Liga MX, Clausura 29/10/23 CF Monterrey 0-3 Club América Liga MX, Apertura 21/06/23 Club América 0-1 CF Monterrey Club Friendly Games 09/04/23 Club América 2-1 CF Monterrey Liga MX, Clausura 10/07/22 CF Monterrey 3-2 Club América Liga MX, Apertura

