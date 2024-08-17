How to watch today's Club America vs Colorado Rapids Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between CF America and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams coming off thrilling wins in the previous round of the Leagues Cup are set to clash in the quarter-finals on Saturday, with Club America facing off against the Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

On Tuesday, Azulcremas secured their spot in the final eight with three late goals, overcoming St. Louis City 4-2. Meanwhile, Colorado also left it late, netting a decisive goal to edge past Toluca 2-1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

CF America vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The Leagues Cup round of 16 match between Club America and Colorado Rapids will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT on Saturday, August 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch CF America vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Club America may once again be without Kevin Alvarez this weekend due to a foot injury that sidelined him against St. Louis.

Alejandro Zendejas is anticipated to remain out until late August as he recovers from a leg injury, and Jorge Mere is likely out for the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament tear.

Brian Rodriguez netted twice on Tuesday, including the decisive goal, while Diego Valdes added their second. Richard Sanchez provided two assists, and substitute Rodrigo Aguirre found the back of the net deep into stoppage time.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Reyes, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Borja; Fidalgo, Dos Santos; Sanchez, Valdes, B. Rodriguez; Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Estrada, Cota Defenders: Reyes, Caceres, Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, Lara, Borja, Juarez, Lichnovsky, Vazquez Midfielders: Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun, E. Sanchez Forwards: Hernandez, Martin, Aguirre

Colorado Rapids team news

On Tuesday, the Rapids were without Kevin Cabral, who is dealing with a sore elbow. Jackson Travis, recovering from a stress fracture, was on the bench, and Daniel Chacon remained out with a knee injury.

Oliver Larraz was the only fresh face in Colorado's starting lineup against Toluca, taking over the holding midfielder role from Connor Ronan.

Rafael Navarro opened the scoring late in the first half, but it was Darren Yapi's 96th-minute goal that secured the victory over Toluca.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Abubakar, Maxso, Vines; Ronan, Bassett; Fernandez, Mihailovic, Lewis; Navarro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Bandre Defenders: Rosenberry, Vines, Maxso, Abubakar, Loffelsend, Anderson, Edwards, Jones, Bombito Midfielders: Fernandez, Larraz, Ronan, Frederick, Chacon Forwards: Lewis, Navarro, Stewart-Baynes, Yapi, Cabral

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

Useful links