How to watch today's Chivas vs Toluca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

CD Guadalajara and Toluca open their respective 2024 Liga MX campaigns with a face-off at Estadio Akron on Saturday.

The hosts come into this contest off the back of suffering a 3-0 smashing in their final warm-up fixture, while the visitors will be seeking revenge after their last season's playoff run was abruptly ended by this weekend's opponents back in May.

CD Guadalajara vs Toluca kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Akron

The Estadio Akron will host the clash between Chivas and Toluca on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

The two sides will kick off the fixture at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX clash will be available to watch on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, UNIVERSO, Peacock, and Telemundo in the US.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Contrary to expectations, the Flock didn't make the big-name signings fans hoped for, leaving supporters feeling let down by the board's lack of ambition. They watched key targets slip away to other teams.

This week, Guadalajara bolstered their squad with several new additions: Mexican-American midfielder Fidel Barajas from Real Salt Lake in the MLS, Daniel Aguirre from the Los Angeles Galaxy, and Omar Govea from Rayados. They also bought young talents Bruce El-Mesmari and Mauricio Reyes from Club América for their under-21 setup.

On the departure front, Alan Torres, Ronaldo Cisneros, José Juan Macías, and Miguel Jiménez bid farewell, while Luis Olivas and Sergio Flores returned from loan spells. Following Mexico's Copa América disappointment, Roberto Alvarado, Chiquete Orozco, and Raúl Rangel reported back this week to prepare for the upcoming season.

CD Guadalajara possible XI: Whalley; Sepulveda, El-mesmari, Gonzalez, Guzman; Govea, Chavez, Marin; Brigido, Cowell, Sanchez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rangel, Whalley Defenders: Orozco, Mozo, Briseño, Sepúlveda, Castillo, Sánchez, Olivas, Sepulveda, Martínez Midfielders: Gutiérrez, Alvarado, Guzmán, Beltran, Barajas, Padilla, Govea, Brizuela, González, Pérez, Cisneros, González, Flores, Aguirre Forwards: Hernández, Cowell, Marín, Brigido

Toluca team news

With a mounting debt to their fans after more than a decade without a league title, the Diablos Rojos are gearing up significantly ahead of the new season.

The visitors bolstered their attacking prowess by adding Portuguese talent Paulinho Dias from Sporting Lisbon. They strengthened the left wing with Jesús Gallardo from Rayados, while also securing American midfielder Frankie Amaya from the New York Red Bulls and Brazilian defender Luan García from Palmeiras. They await confirmation on the status of Uruguayan Leo Fernández, whose loan spell with Peñarol has concluded.

On the departure front, they bid farewell to left-back Jorge Rodríguez, Mauricio Isaís, Argentine midfielder Tomás Belmonte, Chilean defender Valber Huerta, Juan Gamboa, and Adrián Mora. Additionally, Paraguayan Juan Escobar will be sidelined for three months due to heart issues.

In unfortunate news, Uruguayan Maximiliano Araújo sustained a head injury during the Copa América's Group Stage finale. Despite this setback, his team advanced to the quarterfinals and remains a strong contender to go all the way.

Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Araujo, Pereira, Escobar, Orrantia; Baeza, Ruiz; Meneses, Vega, Chonteco; Lopez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, García Defenders: Luan, Gallardo, Pereira, Escobar, García, Isais, Orrantia, Piñuelas Midfielders: Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Baeza, Amaya, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa Forwards: Paulinho, Vega, Morales, Samudio, Abreu, López, Violante

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/05/24 Deportivo Toluca FC 0-0 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Clausura 09/05/24 CD Guadalajara 1-0 Deportivo Toluca FC Liga MX, Clausura 31/01/24 CD Guadalajara 3-2 Deportivo Toluca FC Liga MX, Clausura 02/10/23 Deportivo Toluca FC 1-1 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Apertura 22/01/23 CD Guadalajara 1-2 Deportivo Toluca FC Liga MX, Clausura

