How to watch today's Chivas vs Necaxa Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Tuesday evening, Chivas Guadalajara will welcome Necaxa to Estadio Akron for a clash between two sides separated by just five points in the Apertura standings.

Arturo Ortega's squad ended their three-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory against Pachuca on the road last weekend. Despite being heavily outshot, 22 to 3, Chivas managed to secure all three points, which propelled them up to eighth place in the Liga MX table.

On the other hand, Eduardo Fentanes' men continued their downward spiral on Saturday, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Tijuana. The result extended Necaxa's winless run to five games. Los Electricistas were unable to capitalize on their chances despite registering 23 shots, and they’ve now slipped to 11th place with 13 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara vs Necaxa will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CD Guadalajara vs Necaxa kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Akron

The Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara vs Necaxa will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT on Tuesday, October 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

One of the most talked-about rumors circling Chivas in recent hours is the potential return of Matías Almeyda as head coach, following Fernando Gago's sudden departure. While many consider it almost a done deal, some reporters suggest that financial complications could stand in the way.

Interim coach of Rebaño, Arturo Ortega, made a surprising tactical shift in his league debut, opting for a five-man defense instead of the traditional four-man setup. This adjustment allowed full-backs Alan Mozo and Mateo Chávez to play with greater freedom, and he also deployed two forwards rather than sticking with a single striker, as Gago had done previously.

When a team wins, it tends to stick with what works, so no alterations are anticipated from the coach for this matchup. Roberto Alvarado continued his red-hot form on Saturday, netting the opening goal and eventual match-winner. Over his last six appearances, the 26-year-old has tallied three goals and two assists. In 112 matches for Chivas across all competitions, Alvarado has contributed 25 goals and 22 assists.

Meanwhile, between the posts, Jose Rangel recorded his sixth clean sheet of the 2024 Apertura last time out. Ricardo Marín has reclaimed his spot in the starting lineup, stepping in for the injured Chicharito, who is sidelined once again. With the captain's return uncertain, Marín is expected to maintain his role as the team's starting forward.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Chavez, Orozco, Sepúlveda, Castillo, Mozo; Govea, Gonzalez, Beltran; Alvarado, Marin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez, Rey, Chavez Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Marin, A. Gonzalez

Necaxa team news

Striker Jose Paradela finally got Necaxa on the scoreboard with a penalty kick last time out, ending his side's goal drought. The 25-year-old has notched three goals and three assists in 12 appearances this season.

Alexis Peña is a crucial figure in the Hidrorayos lineup but has been sidelined since the Leagues Cup due to a dislocated peroneal tendon in his right foot. However, the captain has returned to training and is expected to make his comeback in the final stretch of the championship.

Sharing the team lead in goals with Paradela, Agustin Palavecino has hit a lull lately, failing to register any contributions in the last three matches. Before this dip, the 27-year-old had four goal contributions in a span of five games.

Necaxa possible XI: Unsain; Rosero, Montes, Oliveros, Lara; Jurado, Palavecino, Garnica, Arce; Paradela, Badaloni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Martinez, Oliveros, Mayorga, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Sanvodal, Montes Midfielders: Rosero, Palavecino, Paradela, Jurado, Andrade, Garnica, Cortez, Gomez, Arce Jr. Forwards: Cambindo, Monreal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 21/02/24 Club Necaxa 1-1 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Clausura 14/07/23 CD Guadalajara 2-0 Club Necaxa Liga MX, Apertura 09/04/23 CD Guadalajara 1-0 Club Necaxa Liga MX, Clausura 20/08/22 Club Necaxa 0-4 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Apertura 30/04/22 Club Necaxa 0-1 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Clausura

Useful links