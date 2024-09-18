+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Chivas vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Apertura 2024 schedule presents a challenging matchup for Chivas Guadalajara as they prepare to host León at Estadio Akron this Wednesday night. This Liga MX encounter is significant for the Rebaño Sagrado, who are eager to return to winning form and boost their confidence as they approach the critical stages of the tournament.

Chivas are coming off a disappointing 1-0 loss to América on Matchday 7, leaving them in seventh place with 11 points. Leon, meanwhile, lost 1-2 against Cruz Azul and remains in 16th place overall with only four points under their account.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Chivas and Leon will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial)DirecTV StreamUnivision and Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CD Guadalajara vs Leon kick-off time

Date:Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Kick-off time:9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Akron

The Liga MX match between Chivas and Leon will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico. It will kick off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT on Wednesday, September 18, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Javier Hernández is back in the fold and could get minutes against the Emerald team. During the 1-0 defeat to America, Pavel Pérez suffered a direct traumatism to his right anterior thigh and will sit out this game. Cade Cowell continues his spell on the sidelines with muscular discomfort and is working on his recovery.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, Briseno, Orozco, Castillo; Gonzalez; Alvarado, Gutierrez, Beltran, Perez; A. Gonzalez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Whalley, Rangel
Defenders:Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez
Midfielders:Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla
Forwards:Chicharito, Cowell, Marin, A. Gonzalez

Leon team news

León is dealing with several injury concerns ahead of their upcoming match. Forward Stiven Mendoza is doubtful due to a muscle injury and has yet to make an appearance this season. Midfielder Ettson Ayon is also doubtful with a leg injury, having not played in any matches so far.

Centre-back Adonis Frías is facing a knock injury and is listed as doubtful as well, with no games played this season. Lastly, attacker Federico Viñas is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury and has yet to participate in any matches. The team will need to assess these players closely as they prepare for their next game.

Leon possible XI: Blanco; Guerra, Barreiro, Bellon, Reyes; Moreno, Guardado, Estrada; Ramirez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia
Defenders:Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Ramirez
Midfielders:Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Guardado, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe
Forwards:Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
10/03/24CD Guadalajara 1-1 Club LeónLiga MX, Clausura
10/09/23CD Guadalajara 2-0 Club LeónClub Friendly
04/07/23Club León 1-2 CD GuadalajaraLiga MX, Clausura
16/04/23Club León 0-2 CD GuadalajaraLiga MX, Apertura
21/07/22CD Guadalajara 0-0 Club LeónLiga MX, Clausura

Useful links

